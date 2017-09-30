College football scores: No. 10 Wisconsin wins Big Ten opener to remain unbeaten

SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 42, New Mexico St. 24
Missouri Western 65, Northeastern St. 17
FAR WEST
Colorado Mines 41, Fort Lewis 7
MIDWEST
Alma 30, Kalamazoo 10
Ashland 38, Davenport 0
Augustana (Ill.) 24, Elmhurst 19
Aurora 20, Wis. Lutheran 14
Baker 65, Peru St. 42
Baldwin-Wallace 52, Marietta 24
Bemidji St. 56, Minn.-Crookston 0
Benedictine (Ill.) 20, Rockford 17
Benedictine (Kan.) 76, Cent. Methodist 7
Carthage 55, Carroll (Wis.) 20
Central 35, Simpson (Iowa) 17
Chicago 55, Cornell (Iowa) 10
Concordia (Mich.) 65, Lindenwood (Ill.) 0
Concordia (Moor.) 27, Gustavus 17
Dakota St. 20, Jamestown 14, OT
Dakota Wesleyan 55, Midland 21
DePauw 31, Ohio Wesleyan 30
Defiance 34, Earlham 14
Dickinson St. 40, Presentation 17
Doane 39, Briar Cliff 10
Drake 27, Butler 16
Ferris St. 59, Wayne (Mich.) 17
Findlay 47, Walsh 3
Fort Hays St. 38, Lindenwood (Mo.) 35
Franklin 69, Manchester 19
Grand View 38, Mid-Am Nazarene 24
Hastings 38, Concordia (Neb.) 18
Heidelberg 36, Muskingum 13
Hillsdale 56, Kentucky Wesleyan 0
Hope 42, Olivet 20
Illinois Wesleyan 14, Wheaton (Ill.) 10
John Carroll 72, Wilmington (Ohio) 14
Lake Erie 16, Alderson-Broaddus 15
Lake Forest 41, Macalester 26
Lakeland 60, Concordia (Wis.) 14
Lindsey Wilson 56, Cincinnati Christian 7
Loras 49, Nebraska Wesleyan 42
Luther 36, Buena Vista 14
Mac Murray 19, Greenville 6
Maryland 31, Minnesota 24
McKendree 28, SW Baptist 7
Millikin 30, North Park 15
Minn. St.-Mankato 47, Concordia (St.P.) 10
Missouri Valley 31, Culver-Stockton 7
Monmouth (Ill.) 34, Lawrence 0
Morningside 48, Northwestern (Iowa) 20
Mount St. Joseph 35, Hanover 20
Mount Union 43, Ohio Northern 14
N. Dakota St. 38, Missouri St. 11
North Central (Ill.) 43, Washington (Mo.) 24
Otterbein 49, Capital 42
Quincy 31, Robert Morris-Chicago 17
Ripon 55, Grinnell 0
Rose-Hulman 48, Anderson (Ind.) 23
San Diego 23, Dayton 7
Siena Heights 30, Missouri Baptist 0
St. Francis (Ill.) 42, St. Ambrose 19
St. John’s (Minn.) 21, Bethel (Minn.) 13
St. Norbert 61, Knox 17
St. Scholastica 14, Northwestern (Minn.) 7
St. Thomas (Minn.) 57, Augsburg 25
St. Xavier 24, Taylor 20
Tiffin 31, Northwood (Mich.) 28
Trine 44, Concordia (Ill.) 7
Valparaiso 27, Stetson 24
Wabash 33, Wooster 28
Waldorf 39, Valley City St. 35
Wartburg 34, Coe 7
Washburn 35, Pittsburg St. 20
Westminster (Mo.) 54, Martin Luther 6
William Penn 34, Avila 7
Winona St. 37, Upper Iowa 7
Wis.-Oshkosh 37, Wis.-Whitewater 20
Wis.-River Falls 30, Wis.-Eau Claire 7
Wisconsin 33, Northwestern 24
SOUTH
Alabama A&M 27, Ark.-Pine Bluff 14
Ave Maria 48, Edward Waters 35
Bowie St. 64, Fayetteville St. 31
Brockport 52, Cortland St. 38
Campbell 38, Morehead St. 0
Campbellsville 43, Bethel (Tenn.) 37, OT
Carnegie-Mellon 45, Bethany (WV) 14
Carson-Newman 31, Catawba 18
Chowan 10, Johnson C. Smith 7
Elon 6, Albany (NY) 0
Faulkner 48, Webber 21
Ferrum 17, NC Wesleyan 7
Florida 38, Vanderbilt 24
Furman 56, ETSU 35
Georgetown (Ky.) 38, Cumberland (Tenn.) 28
Georgia Tech 33, North Carolina 7
Grove City 21, Waynesburg 14
Hampden-Sydney 37, Bridgewater (Va.) 27
Hendrix 48, Sewanee 42
Huntingdon 38, Brevard 10
Jacksonville 56, Guilford 21
Juniata 42, McDaniel 41, OT
Limestone 56, Mars Hill 49, 2OT
Lycoming 34, Wilkes 7
Marist 31, Davidson 9
Maryville (Tenn.) 48, Greensboro 6
Memphis at UCF, ccd.
Millsaps 20, Rhodes 19
NC State 33, Syracuse 25
Rochester 28, Becker 10
Samford 35, The Citadel 14
Shaw 23, Elizabeth City St. 17
South Florida 61, East Carolina 31
Stevenson 65, Misericordia 7
Trinity (Texas) 26, Birmingham-Southern 20
Tuskegee 28, Lane 23
Virginia Union 28, St. Augustine’s 7
Wesley 49, S. Virginia 0
West Georgia 37, North Alabama 23
Westminster (Pa.) 24, Thomas More 21, OT
Widener 28, Lebanon Valley 20
EAST
Albright 34, King’s (Pa.) 31
Alfred 21, Buffalo St. 3
American International 19, St. Anselm 0
Amherst 31, Bowdoin 14
Assumption 54, LIU Post 20
Bloomsburg 28, Millersville 21
Boston College 28, Cent. Michigan 8
Bridgewater (Mass.) 28, Westfield St. 9
Case Reserve 35, St. Vincent 14
Catholic 20, Coast Guard 14
Colgate 21, Cornell 7
Columbia 28, Princeton 24
Dean 10, Nichols 3
East Stroudsburg 33, Cheyney 13
Fairmont St. 34, Virginia-Wise 6
Fitchburg St. 24, Mass. Maritime 17
Franklin & Marshall 17, Muhlenberg 14
Gettysburg 28, Moravian 14
Harvard 41, Georgetown 2
Houston 20, Temple 13
Husson 28, Endicott 7
Ithaca 24, Hobart 21
Lafayette 10, Holy Cross 7
MIT 35, Merchant Marine 7
Mercyhurst 24, Gannon 22
Middlebury 37, Colby 6
Montclair St. 18, Kean 15
Mount Ida 28, Gallaudet 21
NY Maritime 49, Alfred St. 6
Pace 20, Bentley 17
Pittsburgh 42, Rice 10
Plymouth St. 16, Worcester St. 6
Shepherd 49, Concord 20
Shippensburg 37, Lock Haven 6
Springfield 42, Norwich 3
Susquehanna 38, Dickinson 7
Trinity (Conn.) 17, Williams 9
Tufts 37, Bates 17
Union (NY) 28, Morrisville St. 27
Ursinus 21, Johns Hopkins 17
W. New England 27, St. Lawrence 24, OT
W. Virginia St. 34, Glenville St. 28
WPI 45, Maine Maritime 0
Wesleyan (Conn.) 31, Hamilton 9
West Chester 27, Kutztown 21
Comments