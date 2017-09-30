Navy defensive end Tyler Sayles (91) leads his team onto the field carrying the flag before Saturday’s NCAA college football game against Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla.
Football

College football scores: No. 10 Wisconsin wins Big Ten opener to remain unbeaten

The Associated Press

September 30, 2017 4:34 PM

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 42, New Mexico St. 24

Missouri Western 65, Northeastern St. 17

 

FAR WEST

Colorado Mines 41, Fort Lewis 7

 

MIDWEST

Alma 30, Kalamazoo 10

Ashland 38, Davenport 0

Augustana (Ill.) 24, Elmhurst 19

Aurora 20, Wis. Lutheran 14

Baker 65, Peru St. 42

Baldwin-Wallace 52, Marietta 24

Bemidji St. 56, Minn.-Crookston 0

Benedictine (Ill.) 20, Rockford 17

Benedictine (Kan.) 76, Cent. Methodist 7

Carthage 55, Carroll (Wis.) 20

Central 35, Simpson (Iowa) 17

Chicago 55, Cornell (Iowa) 10

Concordia (Mich.) 65, Lindenwood (Ill.) 0

Concordia (Moor.) 27, Gustavus 17

Dakota St. 20, Jamestown 14, OT

Dakota Wesleyan 55, Midland 21

DePauw 31, Ohio Wesleyan 30

Defiance 34, Earlham 14

Dickinson St. 40, Presentation 17

Doane 39, Briar Cliff 10

Drake 27, Butler 16

Ferris St. 59, Wayne (Mich.) 17

Findlay 47, Walsh 3

Fort Hays St. 38, Lindenwood (Mo.) 35

Franklin 69, Manchester 19

Grand View 38, Mid-Am Nazarene 24

Hastings 38, Concordia (Neb.) 18

Heidelberg 36, Muskingum 13

Hillsdale 56, Kentucky Wesleyan 0

Hope 42, Olivet 20

Illinois Wesleyan 14, Wheaton (Ill.) 10

John Carroll 72, Wilmington (Ohio) 14

Lake Erie 16, Alderson-Broaddus 15

Lake Forest 41, Macalester 26

Lakeland 60, Concordia (Wis.) 14

Lindsey Wilson 56, Cincinnati Christian 7

Loras 49, Nebraska Wesleyan 42

Luther 36, Buena Vista 14

Mac Murray 19, Greenville 6

Maryland 31, Minnesota 24

McKendree 28, SW Baptist 7

Millikin 30, North Park 15

Minn. St.-Mankato 47, Concordia (St.P.) 10

Missouri Valley 31, Culver-Stockton 7

Monmouth (Ill.) 34, Lawrence 0

Morningside 48, Northwestern (Iowa) 20

Mount St. Joseph 35, Hanover 20

Mount Union 43, Ohio Northern 14

N. Dakota St. 38, Missouri St. 11

North Central (Ill.) 43, Washington (Mo.) 24

Otterbein 49, Capital 42

Quincy 31, Robert Morris-Chicago 17

Ripon 55, Grinnell 0

Rose-Hulman 48, Anderson (Ind.) 23

San Diego 23, Dayton 7

Siena Heights 30, Missouri Baptist 0

St. Francis (Ill.) 42, St. Ambrose 19

St. John’s (Minn.) 21, Bethel (Minn.) 13

St. Norbert 61, Knox 17

St. Scholastica 14, Northwestern (Minn.) 7

St. Thomas (Minn.) 57, Augsburg 25

St. Xavier 24, Taylor 20

Tiffin 31, Northwood (Mich.) 28

Trine 44, Concordia (Ill.) 7

Valparaiso 27, Stetson 24

Wabash 33, Wooster 28

Waldorf 39, Valley City St. 35

Wartburg 34, Coe 7

Washburn 35, Pittsburg St. 20

Westminster (Mo.) 54, Martin Luther 6

William Penn 34, Avila 7

Winona St. 37, Upper Iowa 7

Wis.-Oshkosh 37, Wis.-Whitewater 20

Wis.-River Falls 30, Wis.-Eau Claire 7

Wisconsin 33, Northwestern 24

 

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 27, Ark.-Pine Bluff 14

Ave Maria 48, Edward Waters 35

Bowie St. 64, Fayetteville St. 31

Brockport 52, Cortland St. 38

Campbell 38, Morehead St. 0

Campbellsville 43, Bethel (Tenn.) 37, OT

Carnegie-Mellon 45, Bethany (WV) 14

Carson-Newman 31, Catawba 18

Chowan 10, Johnson C. Smith 7

Elon 6, Albany (NY) 0

Faulkner 48, Webber 21

Ferrum 17, NC Wesleyan 7

Florida 38, Vanderbilt 24

Furman 56, ETSU 35

Georgetown (Ky.) 38, Cumberland (Tenn.) 28

Georgia Tech 33, North Carolina 7

Grove City 21, Waynesburg 14

Hampden-Sydney 37, Bridgewater (Va.) 27

Hendrix 48, Sewanee 42

Huntingdon 38, Brevard 10

Jacksonville 56, Guilford 21

Juniata 42, McDaniel 41, OT

Limestone 56, Mars Hill 49, 2OT

Lycoming 34, Wilkes 7

Marist 31, Davidson 9

Maryville (Tenn.) 48, Greensboro 6

Memphis at UCF, ccd.

Millsaps 20, Rhodes 19

NC State 33, Syracuse 25

Rochester 28, Becker 10

Samford 35, The Citadel 14

Shaw 23, Elizabeth City St. 17

South Florida 61, East Carolina 31

Stevenson 65, Misericordia 7

Trinity (Texas) 26, Birmingham-Southern 20

Tuskegee 28, Lane 23

Virginia Union 28, St. Augustine’s 7

Wesley 49, S. Virginia 0

West Georgia 37, North Alabama 23

Westminster (Pa.) 24, Thomas More 21, OT

Widener 28, Lebanon Valley 20

 

EAST

Albright 34, King’s (Pa.) 31

Alfred 21, Buffalo St. 3

American International 19, St. Anselm 0

Amherst 31, Bowdoin 14

Assumption 54, LIU Post 20

Bloomsburg 28, Millersville 21

Boston College 28, Cent. Michigan 8

Bridgewater (Mass.) 28, Westfield St. 9

Case Reserve 35, St. Vincent 14

Catholic 20, Coast Guard 14

Colgate 21, Cornell 7

Columbia 28, Princeton 24

Dean 10, Nichols 3

East Stroudsburg 33, Cheyney 13

Fairmont St. 34, Virginia-Wise 6

Fitchburg St. 24, Mass. Maritime 17

Franklin & Marshall 17, Muhlenberg 14

Gettysburg 28, Moravian 14

Harvard 41, Georgetown 2

Houston 20, Temple 13

Husson 28, Endicott 7

Ithaca 24, Hobart 21

Lafayette 10, Holy Cross 7

MIT 35, Merchant Marine 7

Mercyhurst 24, Gannon 22

Middlebury 37, Colby 6

Montclair St. 18, Kean 15

Mount Ida 28, Gallaudet 21

NY Maritime 49, Alfred St. 6

Pace 20, Bentley 17

Pittsburgh 42, Rice 10

Plymouth St. 16, Worcester St. 6

Shepherd 49, Concord 20

Shippensburg 37, Lock Haven 6

Springfield 42, Norwich 3

Susquehanna 38, Dickinson 7

Trinity (Conn.) 17, Williams 9

Tufts 37, Bates 17

Union (NY) 28, Morrisville St. 27

Ursinus 21, Johns Hopkins 17

W. New England 27, St. Lawrence 24, OT

W. Virginia St. 34, Glenville St. 28

WPI 45, Maine Maritime 0

Wesleyan (Conn.) 31, Hamilton 9

West Chester 27, Kutztown 21

