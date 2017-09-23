UNT hits winning field goal in final seconds for win No. 500 in program history

Senior Trevor Moore kicked a 22-yard field goal with 7 seconds remaining to give North Texas a 46-43 victory over UAB in a Conference USA opener Saturday night at Apogee Stadium. It was the 500th win in program history.

UNT (2-2) had led almost the entire game until UAB (2-2) scored on A.J. Erdely’s fourth touchdown pass of the night for a 43-43 tie with 27 seconds to play.

The Mean Green quickly got into field goal position after Evan Johnson’s explosive 48-yard kickoff return and Jeffery Wilson’s 30-yard run.

Wilson had himself a day, rushing for a career-high 215 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries.

UNT rolled up 548 yards of total offense, including 339 yards and 30 points in the first half. The Mean Green accounted for 287 yards rushing and 261 passing.

Quarterback Mason Fine completed 15 of 29 passes fr three touchdowns. Fine connected with freshman Jalen Guyton on a 47-yard bomb and with sophomore Michael Lawrence on a 40-yarder as UNT took a 30-14 halftime lead.

UNT led 43-29 before UAB’s fourth-quarter rally. Moore also had field goals of 29, 40 and 45 yards.

Fine found his third-down security on the night in sophomore tight end Kelvin Smith, who had a career-high four catches for 82 yards.

UNT travels to face C-USA foe Southern Miss on Saturday.

UAB 7 7 15 14 — 43 North Texas 10 20 7 9 — 46

First Quarter UAB—S.Brown 1 run (Vogel kick), 9:06 NTX—FG T.Moore 29, 3:19 NTX—Guyton 47 pass from Fine (T.Moore kick), :41 Second Quarter NTX—J.Wilson 2 run (T.Moore kick), 11:17 NTX—N.Smith 29 run (kick failed), 4:03 UAB—A.Wilson 48 pass from Erdely (Vogel kick), 2:25 NTX—Lawrence 40 pass from Fine (T.Moore kick), :44 Third Quarter UAB—Stanley 6 run (Vogel kick), 8:45 NTX—Smiley 22 pass from Fine (T.Moore kick), 6:56 UAB—A.Wilson 58 pass from Erdely (Scott pass from Erdely), 2:30 Fourth Quarter NTX—FG T.Moore 40, 14:12 NTX—FG T.Moore 45, 7:43 UAB—Copeland 4 pass from Erdely (Vogel kick), 5:51 UAB—Stanley 5 pass from Erdely (Vogel kick), :27 NTX—FG T.Moore 22, :07

UAB NTX First downs 17 29 Rushes-yards 36-74 44-287 Passing 321 261 Comp-Att-Int 17-36-1 15-29-0 Return Yards 109 122 Punts-Avg. 5-31.66 2-44.5 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-2 Penalties-Yards 7-49 4-33 Time of Possession 28:35 31:25