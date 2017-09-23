Linebacker Tristen Blake, middle, and his Texas Wesleyan teammates had another rough outing on Saturday, losing 42-7 at home to Southwestern Assemblies of God.
Linebacker Tristen Blake, middle, and his Texas Wesleyan teammates had another rough outing on Saturday, losing 42-7 at home to Southwestern Assemblies of God. Jared Christopher jchristopher@star-telegram.com
Linebacker Tristen Blake, middle, and his Texas Wesleyan teammates had another rough outing on Saturday, losing 42-7 at home to Southwestern Assemblies of God. Jared Christopher jchristopher@star-telegram.com

Football

Wesleyan can’t keep pace with SW Assemblies of God

By Jared Christopher

jchristopher@star-telegram.com

September 23, 2017 10:04 PM

FORT WORTH

Texas Wesleyan’s first home conference game in 76 years didn’t go as hoped on Saturday as the Rams fell 42-7 to Southwestern Assemblies of God at Farrington Field.

Wesleyan (0-4, 0-2) held SAGU to 14 points for much of the first half, but Lions safety Maliek Golden returned an interception 57 yards for a touchdown three second before halftime to send the Rams to the locker room down 21-0.

SAGU (3-1, 2-0) scored three touchdowns in the third quarter to put the game out of reach. Lions quarterback CJ Collins ran roughshod over the Wesleyan defense for much of the afternoon, throwing three touchdown passes and rushing for a fourth in the win.

With 5:11 left to play, Wesleyan tight end Marques Kennedy caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Colby Reed for the Rams’ lone score.

Linebacker Tristen Blake finished with 9.5 tackles and a sack in the loss.

Texas Wesleyan plays Langston University, ranked 15th by NAIA coaches, Saturday at 2 p.m. in Langston, Okla.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

TCU football takes the field for their first practice of 2017

TCU football takes the field for their first practice of 2017 1:20

TCU football takes the field for their first practice of 2017
TCU's Gary Patterson sings Small Town Saturday Night 3:08

TCU's Gary Patterson sings Small Town Saturday Night
Aggies celebrate Southwest Classic OT win 0:35

Aggies celebrate Southwest Classic OT win

View More Video