Wesleyan can’t keep pace with SW Assemblies of God

Texas Wesleyan’s first home conference game in 76 years didn’t go as hoped on Saturday as the Rams fell 42-7 to Southwestern Assemblies of God at Farrington Field.
Wesleyan (0-4, 0-2) held SAGU to 14 points for much of the first half, but Lions safety Maliek Golden returned an interception 57 yards for a touchdown three second before halftime to send the Rams to the locker room down 21-0.
SAGU (3-1, 2-0) scored three touchdowns in the third quarter to put the game out of reach. Lions quarterback CJ Collins ran roughshod over the Wesleyan defense for much of the afternoon, throwing three touchdown passes and rushing for a fourth in the win.
With 5:11 left to play, Wesleyan tight end Marques Kennedy caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Colby Reed for the Rams’ lone score.
Linebacker Tristen Blake finished with 9.5 tackles and a sack in the loss.
Texas Wesleyan plays Langston University, ranked 15th by NAIA coaches, Saturday at 2 p.m. in Langston, Okla.
Comments