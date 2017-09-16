Texas Wesleyan junior running back Brandon Reeves, left, looks for room against New Mexico Highlands sophomore linebacker Xavier Hoover during the first half of a college football game in Las Vegas, New Mexico Saturday, September 16, 2017.
Texas Wesleyan junior running back Brandon Reeves, left, looks for room against New Mexico Highlands sophomore linebacker Xavier Hoover during the first half of a college football game in Las Vegas, New Mexico Saturday, September 16, 2017. Brandon Wade Star-Telegram
Texas Wesleyan junior running back Brandon Reeves, left, looks for room against New Mexico Highlands sophomore linebacker Xavier Hoover during the first half of a college football game in Las Vegas, New Mexico Saturday, September 16, 2017. Brandon Wade Star-Telegram

Football

Texas Wesleyan bumped off by New Mexico Highlands, drops to 0-3

By Jared Christopher

jchristopher@star-telegram.com

September 16, 2017 9:07 PM

LAS VEGAS, N.M.

The New Mexico Highlands Cowboys celebrated homecoming with a 42-7 win over visiting Texas Wesleyan University on a windy Saturday afternoon.

The Cowboys (2-1) scored on five of their first six drives to take a 35-0 lead into the half. Highlands lost 70-0 last week to Colorado School of Mines.

The Rams, 0-3 in their first season of varsity football since 1941, opened the third quarter with a 12-play, 82-yard drive punctuated by a 1-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kane Hardin to receiver Anthony Caston for Wesleyan’s lone score.

Caston finished with five catches for 63 yards in the loss. Rams tailback Jemarcus Jones rushed 20 times for 85 yards.

Texas Wesleyan opens play in Central States Football League (CSFL) action next Saturday at home against Southwestern Assemblies of God University. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Farrington Field in Fort Worth.

Related stories from Star-Telegram

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

TCU football takes the field for their first practice of 2017

TCU football takes the field for their first practice of 2017 1:20

TCU football takes the field for their first practice of 2017
TCU's Gary Patterson sings Small Town Saturday Night 3:08

TCU's Gary Patterson sings Small Town Saturday Night
Cole Hamels made two mistakes: two pitches to Justin Upton 0:51

Cole Hamels made two mistakes: two pitches to Justin Upton

View More Video