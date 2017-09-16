Texas Wesleyan bumped off by New Mexico Highlands, drops to 0-3

The New Mexico Highlands Cowboys celebrated homecoming with a 42-7 win over visiting Texas Wesleyan University on a windy Saturday afternoon.

The Cowboys (2-1) scored on five of their first six drives to take a 35-0 lead into the half. Highlands lost 70-0 last week to Colorado School of Mines.

The Rams, 0-3 in their first season of varsity football since 1941, opened the third quarter with a 12-play, 82-yard drive punctuated by a 1-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kane Hardin to receiver Anthony Caston for Wesleyan’s lone score.

Caston finished with five catches for 63 yards in the loss. Rams tailback Jemarcus Jones rushed 20 times for 85 yards.

Texas Wesleyan opens play in Central States Football League (CSFL) action next Saturday at home against Southwestern Assemblies of God University. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Farrington Field in Fort Worth.