A former Trinity standout fought to return to Baylor football. Now he’s been honored

Former Euless Trinity star Brian Nance has lived the journey of coming all the way back from the depths of despair. The Baylor senior defensive end didn’t play in 2016 because he was academically suspended.
Shortly after Matt Rhule was hired in December, Nance met with Rhule and the university about doing what he could to not only return to the program, but more importantly, return to school.
All my hard work all them days in y'all know were I started. just tryna tell my story. #2017BullySeason! #BU pic.twitter.com/wpdti4SMti— /// 3-ThaHardWay (@FlyguyNance) December 8, 2016
Nance was given his second chance and has become a go-to player in that program. Rhule has a fall camp tradition that single-digit jerseys must earned through work, deeds and leadership. Last week, Baylor’s defensive players voted and awarded such an honor to Nance. He will wear No. 5 this fall.
Toughness rewarded.— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) August 16, 2017
#1 ⏩ Taylor Young
#2 ⏩ Taion Sells
#5 ⏩ Brian Nance#SicEm pic.twitter.com/g4LYGTjGgH
“To me, if there’s an example of the great things that are happening at Baylor, it’s Brian Nance and the commitment he makes day in and day out to be a great father, to be a college graduate and to be, hopefully, a tremendous defensive end, which I know he will be,” Rhule said according to Baylor Diehards.
Boy had a ball at Baylor today ‼️ pic.twitter.com/BP57cYlMFk— /// 3-ThaHardWay (@FlyguyNance) August 12, 2017
Nance commutes from Temple to Waco so that his two children can attend good schools.
Comments