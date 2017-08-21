Baylor Bears defensive end Brian Nance (15) in 2015. The former Euless Trinity standout came back from academic ineligibility to win a coveted single-digit jersey number this season.
Football

A former Trinity standout fought to return to Baylor football. Now he’s been honored

By Kevin Lonnquist

klonnquist@star-telegram.com

August 21, 2017 3:46 PM

Former Euless Trinity star Brian Nance has lived the journey of coming all the way back from the depths of despair. The Baylor senior defensive end didn’t play in 2016 because he was academically suspended.

Shortly after Matt Rhule was hired in December, Nance met with Rhule and the university about doing what he could to not only return to the program, but more importantly, return to school.

Nance was given his second chance and has become a go-to player in that program. Rhule has a fall camp tradition that single-digit jerseys must earned through work, deeds and leadership. Last week, Baylor’s defensive players voted and awarded such an honor to Nance. He will wear No. 5 this fall.

“To me, if there’s an example of the great things that are happening at Baylor, it’s Brian Nance and the commitment he makes day in and day out to be a great father, to be a college graduate and to be, hopefully, a tremendous defensive end, which I know he will be,” Rhule said according to Baylor Diehards.

Nance commutes from Temple to Waco so that his two children can attend good schools.

