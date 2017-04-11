Southlake grad shot after Purdue football’s spring game

Andy Chelf, a redshirt sophomore safety on Purdue’s football team and a graduate of Southlake Carroll, was wounded in an off-campus shooting over the weekend in West Lafayette, Ind.
Police said the 20-year-old Chelf suffered a single gunshot wound to the torso about 3 a.m. Sunday and was hospitalized for treatment.
Chelf posted a message on his Twitter account after the shooting which read: “Blessed to see another day ... don’t take things for granted.”
The Purdue athletic department said in a statement it was grateful Chelf was recovering and had offered assistance to his family.
The six-foot, 195-pound Chelf was a three-year letterwinner at Carroll and earned second-team 6A All-State honors. He also lettered in track and field.
Chelf hasn’t played in a game during his first two years at Purdue, with one season lost to a knee injury. But he had seven tackles and a fumble recovery in the Boilermakers’ spring game the day before the shooting.
This report contains material from The Associated Press
Comments