Cotton Bowl date moves to Dec. 29, earliest in game’s history

Officials at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl announced Friday that this year’s game at AT&T Stadium will be played Dec. 29 in an exclusive, primetime television window on ESPN.
The contest was moved up one day, in conjunction with ESPN and College Football Playoff officials, to be played on a Friday night in Arlington. It will be the first of the New Year’s Six postseason contests to unfold in the 2017 postseason. The CFP semifinal games, slated for the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl, will be played Jan. 1.
Dec. 29 marks the earliest date in the 82-year history of the traditional New Year’s Day contest and only the third December date for a Cotton Bowl. The game has been played twice on New Year’s Eve, most recently on Dec. 31, 2015 as a CFP semifinal matchup between Michigan State and Alabama.
Kickoff time for the contest will be determined at a later date.
“There’s a special energy surrounding Friday night games in Texas,” Cotton Bowl Classic chairman Jay McAuley said in a prepared statement. “This opportunity enables the Classic to stand alone and kick off the holiday weekend as the only bowl game on Friday night. We couldn’t be more excited about the move.”
This year’s contest projects to match a pair of Top 10 teams left out of the four-team CFP playoff bracket.
