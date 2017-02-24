North Texas football coach Littrell agrees to new 5-year deal

North Texas and football coach Seth Littrell have agreed to a new five-year contract, school officials announced Friday.
In his first season, Littrell led UNT to a 5-8 record and an appearance in the Heart of Dallas Bowl, where the Mean Green lost to Army 38-31 in overtime. The season marked the second-best turnaround in the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2016.
The Mean Green finished 1-11 in 2015.
“This new contract represents an aggressive move to keep coach Littrell, his staff, and their positive momentum intact,” athletic director Wren Baker said in a written statement. “This is validation of the successful efforts that Seth has led in the early stages of the turnaround of North Texas football.”
