UNT football coaching staff raided by Power 5 schools

North Texas football earned a bowl game invitation and went 5-8 last year under rookie head coach Seth Littrell, a win total surpassed only once in UNT’s previous 11 seasons.
With that success has come a raiding of Littrell’s coaching staff.
Last week, offensive line coach Brad Davis – who played with Littrell on Oklahoma’s 2000 national championship team – left Denton after a single season to take the same job at Florida, which played in the 2016 SEC Championship Game.
On Thursday, multiple reports said that defensive coordinator Mike Ekeler is leaving after one season at UNT to replace retiring defensive coordinator Gene Chizik at Atlantic Coast powerhouse North Carolina.
Mean Green defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc also is reportedly headed for a new home, at Kentucky, which lost defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh to Maryland earlier this week. LeBlanc’s hire isn’t expected to be made official until Monday, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.
Last month, UNT parted ways with running backs coach and special teams coordinator Tommy Perry, who had been with the team for three seasons.
