North Texas class heavy on receivers and linemen

Suffice to say, Seth Littrell’s second recruiting class at North Texas was easier to come by than his first.
As an inexperienced newcomer a year ago after having been on the job only a couple of months, Littrell and a hurriedly put-together staff had little time to build the relationships in the very people business of recruiting, which more often than not requires the all-American social capital theorem of “it’s not what you know about football, but what Texas high school coaches you know.”
I think we got a great class. I don’t care about stars. What I trust is how we evaluate and what we see on tape, and their character. Do they fit our core values. I think we got an unbelievable class.
North Texas coach Seth Littrell
Add to that a surprising five-win season and a bowl appearance, and Littrell had some cards to play this time around.
The world wide web’s recruiting authorities and their database of star ratings won’t grade North Texas’ Class of 2017 highly, but how many football players have they actually recruited?
“I think we got a great class,” Littrell said, not surprisingly. “I don’t care about stars. What I trust is how we evaluate and what we see on tape, and their character. Do they fit our core values. I think we got an unbelievable class.
“Now doubt in my mind we targeted the right guys.”
Like any other class of recruits anywhere, it won’t be possible to rate this class for a few years.
It’s not hard to see what’s in it.
The Mean Green’s total haul was 18, including three who signed in December. North Texas went heavy on wide receivers and offensive linemen, including two beef eaters from Tarrant County, Manase Mose (6-1, 306) of Euless Trinity and Mansfield Timberview’s Dakoda Newman (6-3, 320).
Both positions, of course, are essential in North Texas’ spread.
I expect everybody in this class to come in and compete for a job. If they’re ready, I’m going to play them.
Seth Littrell
Gone from the outside are all three starting wide receivers from 2016. Thaddeous Thompson and Kenny Buyers both graduated, and Terian Goree was excused from the program after running afoul of Littrell’s standards or fiats or both.
In appear to be three good receivers, most notably Jalen Guyton, a December signee who took a wide end-around as a route to Denton.
Guyton, a three-star recruit from Allen, began his career in Notre Dame’s Class of 2015, but was suspended before the Irish’s bowl game that season and eventually left the program. He spent 2016 remaking his image at Trinity Valley Community College. He left there as one of the country’s top recruits.
Jaelon Darden of Aldine Eisenhower and Greg White of Riverdale, Ga., are three-star recruits from the high school ranks.
“We didn’t have a lot of numbers” at receiver, Littrell said. “Some other guys moved on. These are guys that can take the top off it. They have ball skills, and run good routes.”
Though depth was a concern, the receiving corps includes two capable returners, among them Arlington Martin’s Tyler Wilson, who saw time as a freshman. Fort Worth Arlington Heights’ Deion Hair-Griffin spent 2015 learning the position.
Another who was expected to catch passes was Cleburne athlete Tre’Von Bradley, but he put a shake on the Mean Green, decommitting at the last minute after having been poached by Houston and new coach Major Applewhite.
A year after dipping in the junior-college market, North Texas’ class only includes one other from a two-year institution, offensive lineman Jevin Pahinui, from the College of the Siskiyous in northern California who will join another Tarrant County product, Brian Parish of Arlington Seguin as line newcomers.
“We needed to add depth on our offensive line,” Littrell said. “We wanted to be longer and more athletic up front and these guys bring that.”
The class also included three defensive backs, two defensive linemen, two linebackers, two running backs, and a quarterback, Texarkana’s Cade Pearson.
In a perfect world, each of the freshmen would redshirt.
College football, though, is an imperfect world.
“I expect everybody in this class to come in and compete for a job,” Littrell said. “If they’re ready, I’m going to play them. You’d love to redshirt every kid, but some are good enough to play right now and some you need to play right now.”
