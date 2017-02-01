North Texas football Signing Day list

Here are the players who have signed with North Texas.
Position
Name
School
OL
Jacob Brammer
Richmond Foster
WR
Jaelon Darden
Houston Eiesenhower
S
Tyreke Davis
Denton Ryan
LB
Kody Fulp
China Spring
WR
Jalen Guyton
Trinity Valley CC (Allen)
CB
Cameron Johnson
Houston Reagan
RB
Evan Johnson
Loranger
DL
Tony Krasniqi
Sachse
OL
Manase Mose
Euless Trinity
OL
Dakoda Newman
Mansfield Timberview
DL
Dion Novil
Abilene Wylie
OL
Jevin Pahinui
College of the Siskiyous
OL
Brian Parish
Arlington Seguin
QB
Cade Pearson
Texarkana
S
Makyle Sanders
Tyler Lee
RB
Tre Siggers
Duncanville
LB
Chris Thornton
Palo Duro
WR
Greg White
Riverdale (Ga.)
