Football

February 1, 2017 11:06 AM

North Texas football Signing Day list

By John Henry

Special to the Star-Telegram

Here are the players who have signed with North Texas.

Position

Name

School

OL

Jacob Brammer

Richmond Foster

WR

Jaelon Darden

Houston Eiesenhower

S

Tyreke Davis

Denton Ryan

LB

Kody Fulp

China Spring

WR

Jalen Guyton

Trinity Valley CC (Allen)

CB

Cameron Johnson

Houston Reagan

RB

Evan Johnson

Loranger

DL

Tony Krasniqi

Sachse

OL

Manase Mose

Euless Trinity

OL

Dakoda Newman

Mansfield Timberview

DL

Dion Novil

Abilene Wylie

OL

Jevin Pahinui

College of the Siskiyous

OL

Brian Parish

Arlington Seguin

QB

Cade Pearson

Texarkana

S

Makyle Sanders

Tyler Lee

RB

Tre Siggers

Duncanville

LB

Chris Thornton

Palo Duro

WR

Greg White

Riverdale (Ga.)

Related content

Football

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

TCU's Gary Patterson sings Small Town Saturday Night

View more video

Sports Videos