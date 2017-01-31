College football’s Signing Day: Watch these storylines for drama

The clock is ticking toward any last-minute surprises that could alter Wednesday’s placement of college recruiting classes in analysts’ rankings on National Signing Day.
For high-profile signees at FBS programs who enrolled for the spring semester, the drama is over. But the potential for unexpected plot twists remains high for uncommitted prospects, with several blue-chippers planning to make live announcements Wednesday about their future destinations to play college football.
Texas rode a significant signing-day surge to the top of last year’s Big 12 recruiting rankings when seven future Longhorns joined the fold at the last minute, with some flipping their commitments to head to Austin.
Nothing that dramatic appears to be in the cards Wednesday. But the potential exists for plenty of last-minute surprises. Here are five significant storylines worth monitoring as signing day unfolds:
Mass exodus of top talent
Early returns suggest Texas’ top prospects will flee the state in droves. As things stand, none of the 13 highest-ranked Texans on the Rivals national list are committed to sign with state colleges. Among the departees is Kennedale linebacker Barron Browning, who already is enrolled at Ohio State.
The top-ranked prospect guaranteed to stay in-state is Plano East linebacker Anthony Hines (No. 100), who has enrolled at Texas A&M. The exodus is partly attributable to the combined 65-85 record last fall by the state’s 12 FBS programs. For the first time in 49 years, no Texas school cracked the Associated Press’ postseason poll at the conclusion of the 2016 season.
Waiting game at TCU
How will the drama unfold at TCU, where the Horned Frogs’ class is low on commitments (17) but solid on star power? TCU’s class is topped by QB Shawn Robinson, a four-star prospect from DeSoto who already has enrolled, and includes a pair of four-star receivers from Rivals’ Top 250 list: Lancaster’s Omar Manning (No. 149) and Waxahachie’s Jalen Reagor (No. 249).
TCU remains in the mix to for some notable late additions that could boost the Frogs’ final grade. Among the prospects to track Wednesday: DT Phidarian Mathis (Monroe, La.), S Todd Harris (Plaquemine, La.), DB Michael Onyemaobi (Temecula, Calif.) and OL Quazzel White (Tacoma, Wash.).
Baylor bounceback
How strong will the 2017 class be at Baylor, which had only one commitment when coach Matt Rhule took over in December as the permanent replacement for Art Briles? The Bears have added 21 commitments since Dec. 28 despite Rhule and his staffers recruiting against the backdrop of a sexual assault scandal during the Briles regime that involved football players and continues to create unflattering headlines.
The Bears’ class projects to be among the top three talent hauls by Big 12 teams, barring major last-minute revisions, and includes a pair of four-star prospects from the Rivals list: OL Xavier Newman (DeSoto) and DB Harrison Hand (Cherry Hill, N.J.).
Herman’s debut
New Texas coach Tom Herman, who posted a 22-4 record the past two seasons at Houston, has indicated his initial class in Austin will not include as much signing-day drama as Strong’s haul a year ago. But that surge was rare: seven last-minute additions, including five-star linebacker Erick Fowler, which elevated Texas from No. 32 to No. 10 in the ESPN.com national recruiting rankings within a 24-hour period.
Under Herman, analysts envision the Longhorns closing on a class that ranks among the top four in the Big 12, with a chance to climb if some Wednesday decisions fall Texas’ way.
Big Two still rolling
Alabama and Ohio State, which have dominated recent recruiting efforts on the way to winning CFP national championships during the 2014 season (Ohio State) and 2015 season (Alabama), are poised to make high-profile hauls Wednesday.
The schools rank a consensus 1-2 among national recruiting analysts because of the star power at the top of their classes. Example: Alabama has commitments from seven five-star prospects, per Rivals. Ohio State has pledges from six players with five-star grades, including Browning. No other school is sitting on pledges from more than three five-star prospects.
