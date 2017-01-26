‘Experts’ wrong again: Baylor, TCU recruits ruled class of 2012

Across the college football landscape, coaches are poised to add blue-chip prospects to their rosters during Wednesday’s National Signing Day. Inevitably, fans of schools receiving favorable grades from recruiting analysts will celebrate empty “victories.”
But this is the bottom line as it pertains to the class of 2017 or any crop of college newcomers: Blue-chip status is temporary. Production is permanent.
The only way to judge the accuracy of signing-day grades is to reflect on the success of those players after five years, the eligibility window that overlaps most college careers.
Toward that end, Star-Telegram has revisited the 2012 rankings of the Power 5 teams in Texas and Oklahoma. For a seventh consecutive year in this annual study, the team thought to have landed the top class (Texas) slid toward the back of the pack based on the players’ performance.
Instead, the classes that had the most impact belonged to Baylor and TCU, teams that finished last (Baylor) and next-to-last (TCU) among that seven-school group in rankings trumpeted five years ago by Rivals.
The second-place finish marked the highest placement by a TCU signing class in the seven-year history of this survey. Baylor also had the highest rated class in 2009.
Baylor’s class included receiver Corey Coleman, the 2015 Biletnikoff Award winner, and contributed to teams that won or shared Big 12 championships in 2013 and 2014. TCU’s class, the first signed by the school as a Big 12 member, provided the nucleus for teams with a combined 23-3 mark during the 2014-15 seasons, including a share of the 2014 Big 12 title.
The most impactful players among the Horned Frogs’ 23 signees proved to be defensive end Devonte Fields, kicker Jaden Oberkrom and center Joey Hunt. Fields’ contributions came his freshman season when he was selected as the 2012 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year by the Associated Press.
Fields was dismissed from TCU before the 2014 season amid allegations that he assaulted an ex-girlfriend. He finished his college career at Louisville. Oberkrom and Hunt were named to two AP all-conference teams.
The much-heralded Texas group, highlighted by Aledo running back Johnathan Gray, finished second to Alabama in the 2012 Rivals’ ranking of national classes. Of the 28 to sign with the Longhorns, three earned All-Big 12 honors and one left early for the NFL Draft.
Regrading the class of 2012
1. Baylor (18 points)
2012 class ranking: 5th in Big 12 by Star-Telegram, 46th nationally by Rivals.
Top players (points)
WR Corey Coleman (7): 2015 Biletnikoff Award, 2014 All-Big 12 (first team)
S Orion Stewart (4): 2016 All-Big 12 (first team), 2014 All-Big 12 (first team)
LB Eddie Lackey (3): 2013 All-Big 12 (first team), 2012 All-Big 12 (second team)
RB Shock Linwood (2): 2015 All-Big 12 (second team), 2014 All-Big 12 (second team)
C Kyle Fuller (2): 2016 All-Big 12 (second team), 2015 All-Big 12 (second team)
Other notable recruits: CB Ryan Reid, QB Seth Russell, RB Devin Chafin, OL/TE Tre’Von Armstead, WR Lynx Hawthorne
2. TCU (14)
2012 class ranking: 4th in Big 12 by Star-Telegram, 38th nationally by Rivals
Top players
C Joey Hunt (3): 2015 All-Big 12 (first team), 2014 All-Big 12 (second team)
K Jaden Oberkrom (3): 2015 All-Big 12 (first team), 2014 All-Big 12 (second team)
DE Devonte Fields (3): 2012 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year
DE Josh Carraway (2): 2016 All-Big 12 (second team), 2015 All-Big 12 (second team)
S Derrick Kindred (2): 2015 All-Big 12 (first team)
OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai (1): 2015 All-Big 12 (second team)
Other notable recruits: WR Kolby Listenbee, P Ethan Perry, QB Kyle Matthews, WR Deante Gray, DE James McFarland
3. Oklahoma (13)
2012 class ranking: 2nd in Big 12 by Star-Telegram, 11th nationally by Rivals
Top players
CB Zach Sanchez (4): All-Big 12 (first team), 2014 All-Big 12 (first team)
LB Eric Striker (4): 2015 All-Big 12 (first team), 2014 All-Big 12 (first team)
DE Charles Tapper (2): 2015 All-Big 12 (first team)
WR Sterling Shepard (2): 2015 All-Big 12 (second team), 2014 All-Big 12 (second team)
C Ty Darlington (1): 2015 All-Big 12 (second team)
Other notable recruits: QB Trevor Knight, WR Trey Metoyer, RB Alex Ross, OL Will Latu, CB Kass Everett
4. Oklahoma State (8)
2012 class ranking: 6th in Big 12 by Star-Telegram, 33rd nationally by Rivals
Top players
DE Emmanuel Ogbah (5): 2015 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, 2014 All-Big 12 (first team)
DT Calvin Barnett (3): 2013 All-Big 12 (first team), 2012 All-Big 12 (second team)
Other recruits: DB Kevin Peterson, QB Wes Lunt, WR C.J. Curry, DB Ashton Lampkin, WR Brandon Sheperd
5. Texas (6)
2012 class ranking: 1st in Big 12 by Star-Telegram, 2nd nationally by Rivals
Top players
DT Malcom Brown (2): 2014 Big 12 All-Big 12 (first team)
LB Peter Jinkens (2): 2015 All-Big 12 (first team)
DT Hassan Ridgeway (1): Left early for 2016 NFL Draft
OL Donald Hawkins (1): 2013 All-Big 12 (second team)
Other notable recruits: RB Johnathan Gray, CB Duke Thomas, S Kevin Vaccaro, QB Connor Brewer, LB Dalton Santos
6. Texas Tech (3)
2012 class ranking: 3rd in Big 12 by Star-Telegram, 27th nationally by Rivals
Top players
LB Will Smith (2): 2013 All-Big 12 (first team)
LB Micah Awe (1): 2015 All-Big 12 (second team)
Other notable recruits: SS Keenon Ward, RB Quinton White, OL Jared Kaster, QB Clayton Nicholas, LB Chris Payne
7. Texas A&M (1)
2012 class ranking: 5th in SEC, 15th nationally by Rivals
Top player
OL Germain Ifedi (1): Left early for 2016 NFL Draft
Other notable recruits: C Mike Matthews, DE Julien Obioha, DE Polo Manukainiu, QB Matt Davis, WR Thomas Johnson
How the classes were graded
Players received points for their highest post-season accolade in each year on campus. The scale:
1: Left early for NFL and made team or received second-team recognition on AP all-conference team.
2: First-team recognition on AP all-conference team.
3: Conference player of the year.
4: Consensus All-American.
5: National award winner.
8: Heisman Trophy winner.
Falling short
In all seven years of this survey, the school given the highest grade for its recruiting class on National Signing Day failed to produce the group that finished with the most production points five years later. A breakdown:
Year
Analysts’ favorite
Top group (NSD rank)
2012
Texas
Baylor (7)
2011
Texas
Texas A&M (5)
2010
Texas
Texas A&M (3)
2009
Texas
Baylor (6)
2008
Oklahoma
Oklahoma State (4)
2007
Texas
Oklahoma (2)
2006
Texas
Oklahoma (2)
Regrading the class of 2012
Then
Now
1. Texas
Baylor
2. Oklahoma
TCU
3. Texas A&M
Oklahoma
4. Texas Tech
Oklahoma State
5. Oklahoma State
Texas
6. TCU
Texas Tech
7. Baylor
Texas A&M
National Signing Day
Wednesday
Comments