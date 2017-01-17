New CFP committee members include former coach, Ohio State AD

Former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer, Robert Morris president Chris Howard and Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith have been appointed to the College Football Playoff selection committee, executive director Bill Hancock announced Tuesday.
They will replace Barry Alvarez and Condoleezza Rice, whose three-year terms have expired, and Lloyd Carr, who stepped down for health reasons. They will serve three-year terms.
Hancock also announced that Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt would lead the committee again this fall.
