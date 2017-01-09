Clemson, Watson dethrone No. 1 Alabama in epic battle for title

College football’s first national championship rematch was fitting sequel to the original, with an unusual twist at the end.
Deshaun Watson and Clemson dethroned the champs and became the first team to beat Nick Saban’s Alabama dynasty in a national title game, taking down the top-ranked Crimson Tide 35-31 Monday night in the College Football Playoff.
Watson found Hunter Renfrow for a 2-yard touchdown pass with a second remaining to give the Tigers their first national championship since 1981. A year after Alabama won its fourth title under Saban with a 45-40 classic in Arizona, Clemson closed the deal and denied the Tide an unprecedented fifth championship in eight seasons.
The lead changed hands four times in the fourth quarter, but Watson got the ball last. Likely playing in his final college game, the junior quarterback threw for 420 yards and three touchdowns.
Coach Dabo Swinney had built an elite program at Clemson that was missing only one thing, and now the Tigers can check that box, too.
The Tigers took a 28-24 lead with 4:38 left in the fourth quarter when Wayne Gallman surged in from a yard out.
The Tide’s offense, which had gone dormant for most of the second half, came to life with the help of a sweet call from newly promoted offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian. Receiver ArDarius Stewart took a backward pass from Jalen Hurts and fired a strike to O.J. Howard for 24 yards.
On the next play, Hurts broke free from a collapsing pocket and weaved his way through defenders for a 30-yard touchdown run to make it 31-28 with 2:07 left.
More than enough time for Watson, who hooked up with Mike Williams and Jordan Leggett for great catches and big gains to get to first-and-goal.
A pass interference on Alabama made it first-and-goal at the 2 with six seconds left. Time for one more play to avoid a tying kick and potential overtime. Renfrow slipped away from the defense at the goal line and was alone for an easy toss. It was the walk-on receiver’s second TD catch of the night, adding to the two he had last season against Alabama.
When it ended Clemson’s 315-pound defensive lineman Christian Wilkins did a cartwheel and Ben Boulware, one of the toughest linebackers in the country, was in tears.
The Tigers had snapped Alabama’s 26-game winning streak and beaten a No. 1 team for the first time ever.
Clemson
0
7
7
21
—
35
Alabama
7
7
10
7
—
31
First Quarter
BAMA—Scarbrough 25 run (Griffith kick), 9:23
Second Quarter
BAMA—Scarbrough 37 run (Griffith kick), 10:42
CLE—Watson 8 run (Huegel kick), 6:09
Third Quarter
BAMA—FG Griffith 27, 12:25
CLE—Renfrow 24 pass from Watson (Huegel kick), 7:10
BAMA—Howard 68 pass from Hurts (Griffith kick), 1:53
Fourth Quarter
CLE—M.Williams 4 pass from Watson (Huegel kick), 14:00
CLE—Gallman 1 run (Huegel kick), 4:38
BAMA—Hurts 30 run (Griffith kick), 2:07
CLE—Renfrow 2 pass from Watson (Huegel kick), :01
CLE
BAMA
First downs
31
16
Rushes-yards
43-91
33-221
Passing
420
155
Comp-Att-Int
36-57-0
14-32-0
Return Yards
133
66
Punts-Avg.
9-37.33
10-41.5
Fumbles-Lost
2-2
1-0
Penalties-Yards
3-35
9-82
Time of Possession
34:44
25:16
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Clemson, Gallman 18-46, Watson 22-43, Fuller 1-3, A.Scott 1-0, (Team) 1-(minus 1). Alabama, Scarbrough 16-93, Hurts 9-63, A.Stewart 1-25, D.Harris 5-24, Jacobs 2-16.
PASSING—Clemson, Watson 36-56-0-420, (Team) 0-1-0-0. Alabama, Hurts 13-31-0-131, A.Stewart 1-1-0-24.
RECEIVING—Clemson, Renfrow 10-92, M.Williams 8-94, Leggett 7-95, Cain 5-94, Gallman 3-39, A.Scott 3-6. Alabama, Ridley 5-36, Howard 4-106, A.Stewart 2-12, Scarbrough 2-7, D.Harris 1-(minus 6).
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
College Football Championship Winners
College Football Championship
Jan. 9, 2017 — Clemson 35, Alabama 31
Jan. 11, 2016 — Alabama 45, Clemson 40
Jan. 12, 2015 — Ohio St. 42, Oregon 20
BCS National Championship
Jan. 6, 2014 — Florida St. 34, Auburn 31
Jan. 7, 2013 — Alabama 42, Notre Dame 14
Jan. 9, 2012 — Alabama 21, LSU 0
Jan. 10, 2011 — Auburn 22, Oregon 19
Jan. 7, 2010 — Alabama 37, Texas 21
Jan. 8, 2009 — Florida 24, Oklahoma 14
Jan. 7, 2008 — LSU 38, Ohio State 24
Jan. 8, 2007 — Florida 41, Ohio State 14
BCS Championship
Jan. 4, 2006 Rose Bowl — Texas 41, Southern Cal-x 38
Jan. 1, 2005 Orange Bowl — Southern Cal-x 55, Oklahoma 19
Jan. 4, 2004 Sugar Bowl — LSU 21, Oklahoma 14
Jan. 3, 2003 Fiesta Bowl — Ohio St. 31, Miami 24, 2OT
Jan. 3, 2002 Rose Bowl — Miami 37, Nebraska 14
Jan. 3, 2001 Orange Bowl — Oklahoma 13, Florida St. 2
Jan. 4, 2000 Sugar Bowl — Florida St. 46, Virginia Tech 29
Jan. 4, 1999 Fiesta Bowl — Tennessee 23, Florida St. 16
x-participation vacated
Comments