Army beats UNT 12.27.16

North Texas makes their entrance against Army in the Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl in Dallas on Tuesday, December 27, 2016.
North Texas’ Ricco Bussey Jr. makes a second quarter touchdown reception against Army’s Mike Reynolds in the Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl in Dallas on Tuesday, December 27, 2016.
Army’s Ahmad Bradshaw breaks free for a 65-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. He finished with 129 yards.
North Texas' quarterback Alec Morris looks to pass against Army in the Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl in Dallas on Tuesday, December 27, 2016.
Army's Kell Walker breaks free for a second quarter first down against North Texas in the Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl in Dallas on Tuesday, December 27, 2016.
North Texas' Jeffery Wilson breaks free for a 22-yard touchdown run in the first quarter against Army in the Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl in Dallas on Tuesday, December 27, 2016.
North Texas’ Jeffery Wilson breaks free for a second-quarter touchdown against Army in the Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl in Dallas on Tuesday, December 27, 2016.
Army’s Darnell Woolfolk celebrates his second-quarter touchdown run against North Texas in the Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl in Dallas on Tuesday, December 27, 2016.
Army quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw (17) and his teammates celebrate their win against North Texas in the Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl in Dallas on Tuesday, December 27, 2016.
Army celebrates their overtime win against North Texas in the Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl in Dallas on Tuesday, December 27, 2016.
Khampha Bouaphanh
kbouaphanh@star-telegram.com
Army's Tyler Campbell breaks free for a 70-yard touchdown run in the first quarter against North Texas in the Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl in Dallas on Tuesday, December 27, 2016.
Army celebrates their overtime win against North Texas in the Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl in Dallas on Tuesday, December 27, 2016.
Army's Ahmad Bradshaw (17), Andrew King (11), and Jeremy Timpf (39) celebrate their win against North Texas in the Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl in Dallas on Tuesday, December 27, 2016.
Army celebrates their winning overtime touchdown against North Texas in the Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl in Dallas on Tuesday, December 27, 2016.
Army's Jordan Asberry runs in the winning overtime touchdown against North Texas in the Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl in Dallas on Tuesday, December 27, 2016.
Army’s Darnell Woolfolk rushed for 119 yards, part of the Black Knights’ 480-yard effort, a bowl-season high.
North Texas' Jeffery Wilson breaks free for a 22-yard touchdown run in the first quarter against Army in the Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl in Dallas on Tuesday, December 27, 2016.
Army makes their entrance against North Texas in the Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl in Dallas on Tuesday, December 27, 2016.
Army's Tyler Campbell breaks free for a 70-yard touchdown run in the first quarter against North Texas in the Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl in Dallas on Tuesday, December 27, 2016.
Army celebrates their overtime win against North Texas in the Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl in Dallas on Tuesday, December 27, 2016.
Army's Ahmad Bradshaw (17) is congratulated after breaking free for a 65-yard touchdown run in the third quarter against North Texas in the Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl in Dallas on Tuesday, December 27, 2016.
Army's Ahmad Bradshaw (17), Andrew King (11), Jeremy Timpf (39), and head coach Jeff Monken celebrate their win against North Texas in the Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl in Dallas on Tuesday, December 27, 2016.
