Army defeats North Texas 38-31 in OT in Heart of Dallas Bowl

Jordan Asberry’s 3-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-goal gave Army a 38-31 overtime victory over North Texas on Tuesday in the Heart of Dallas Bowl.
North Texas had trailed by 24-7 in the second quarter but pulled within three by halftime and sent it to OT on Trevor Moore’s 37-yard field goal with 45 seconds remaining.
The game was a rematch between the teams. UNT collected seven turnovers and Jeffrey Wilson scored three touchdowns in the Mean Green’s 35-18 victory Oct. 26 in West Point, N.Y.
Army improved to 8-5 and North Texas fell to 5-8. The bowl game marked a remarkable turnaround for the Mean Green, which finished 1-11 a year ago.
First-year coach Seth Littrell announced when he took over that he expected UNT to not only become bowl-eligible but also win its bowl game in his first season.
North Texas was making its first bowl appearance since Jan. 1, 2014, a 36-14 victory over UNLV in the Heart of Dallas Bowl.
The Mean Green was short of the mandatory six victories for bowl-eligibility, but received an invitation because of its high academic progress rate after other conferences couldn’t fulfill their bowl tie-in obligations.
