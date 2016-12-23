Fort Worth area’s top 25 football recruits

With the conclusion of the state championships at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 17, the focus of Texas high school football shifts to recruiting and national signing day on Feb. 1.
Some of the top prospects across the nation have committed while others are still taking in offers, visits and options before making an announcement less than two months away.
Several of the Tarrant County area’s top 25 recruits are among the best in the country. Twelve of them have already committed to Power 5 teams. Offers and star-ranking are from 247Sports.
Top 10
1. Baron Browning, Kennedale, Sr. LB (Ohio State): The Buckeyes pledge is a five-star recruit, top-10 prospect in the nation, including the No. 2-rated linebacker. He was on the Associated Press Class 4A all-state team the past two years, and the 4A Defensive Player of the Year in 2016. Versatile, with size and speed, Browning played linebacker, defensive end and cornerback this season. No. 29 on the ESPN 300 list.
2. Kennedy Brooks, Mansfield, Sr. RB (Oklahoma): The 2016 Landry Award winner was District 4-6A MVP and finished his career with 25 straight 100-yard rushing games, 200 yards or more in final 10, and was a two-time 6A all-state selection. Brooks has great vision, speed and awareness, and is hard to bring down.
3. Chuck Filiaga, Aledo, Sr. OL (Uncommitted): The 6-foot-7 tackle is a four-star recruit and has narrowed his list to Oklahoma, Michigan and Nebraska. He’ll announce his decision Jan. 7 at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. No. 137 on the ESPN 300 list.
4. Tylan Wallace, FW South Hills, Sr. WR (Oklahoma State): The four-star recruit finished his career with 3,760 yards receiving (12th all time in Texas) and 48 TD receptions (tied for 14th all time); he’s playing in the ESPN Under Armour game Jan. 1. Wallace stands 6-foot-2 and has the ability to create space, but is physical enough to block and make people miss. No. 73 on the ESPN 300 list.
5. Saiid Adebo, Mansfield, Sr. WR/DB (Notre Dame): The four-star recruit was a first-team all-district wide receiver and a first-team all-district cornerback for 4-6A. He will play in the ESPN Under Armour game Jan. 1. No. 92 on the ESPN 300 list.
6. Robert Barnes, Southlake Carroll, Sr. DB (Oklahoma): In seven games before breaking the fibula in his right leg, the four-star recruit had 428 yards and 4 TDs and was a first-team all-district wide receiver in 5-6A and first-team all-district safety with 41 tackles. No. 236 on the ESPN 300 list.
7. Wes Harris, Aledo, Sr. OL/DL (TCU): A district MVP and 5A all-state player last season on the offensive line, Harris moved to defensive line this season and was District 6-5A Defensive MVP. A playmaker on both sides, he finished 2016 with 105 tackles, 54 solo, 12 for loss and 10 sacks. Going to TCU as a center. No. 146 on the ESPN 300 list.
8. Gavin Holmes, Justin Northwest, Sr. WR (Uncommitted): After decommitting from Iowa, the three-star recruit has 30 offers with an official visit to Arizona State on Jan. 13. He had 83 catches, 1,545 yards, 15 TDs. Named 6-5A Offensive MVP. Not the biggest on the field, but makes up for it with his speed.
9. Spencer Misko, Keller, Sr. DE (Kansas State): The three-star recruit decommitted from Oklahoma State in September before going with Kansas State last month. Finished 2016 with 65 tackles, 13 for loss and 16 QB hurries.
10. Carson Green, Southlake Carroll, Sr. OL (Texas A&M): The three-star recruit, who committed to the Aggies in April, finished the season with a 98 percent grade, 81 knockdowns and no sacks allowed. First-team all-district in 5-6A.
Others
Alan Ali, Keller Timber Creek, Sr. OL (SMU): A two-time first-team all-district selection, he had 85 knockdowns and 92 percent grade in 2016 as the Falcons had their first winning season in program history.
Tre’Von Bradley, Cleburne, Sr. QB (North Texas): The District 9-5A MVP accounted for 3,757 yards and 45 TDs. The 6-foot dual-threat quarterback can hurt opposing teams with his speed; he averaged 261 yards rushing and 11 TDs in the first three games.
Ben Carroll, Arlington, Sr. LB (Uncommitted): Recorded 284 tackles the past two seasons; first-team all-district in 2015, 4-6A Utility MVP in 2016.
Kendall Catalon, Mansfield Legacy, Sr. QB (Uncommitted): The District 10-5A MVP accounted for 2,726 yards and 49 TDs. Toughness isn’t a question: Catalon played his final game with a separated left shoulder.
Bryson Jackson, Mansfield Lake Ridge, Sr. LB (Minnesota): The three-star recruit was first-team all-district for 10-5A.
Kyron Johnson, Arlington Lamar, Sr. LB (Kansas): The first-team 4-6A linebacker ranked third on the team with 75 tackles this season, team-high seven sacks.
Caden McDonald, Justin Northwest, Sr. LB (San Diego State): The three-star recruit had 119 tackles, 17 for loss, three sacks and 14 QB hurries, helped Texans to best season in program history. Holds school career record with 290 tackles.
Zach McKinney, Weatherford, Sr. DL (Oklahoma): The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder made first-team all-district defense this season for 3-6A. He was also first team in 2015. Committed to the Sooners on Dec. 17.
Tyler Mitchell, Keller Fossil Ridge, Sr. DE (Uncommitted): First-team all-district in 3-6A with 104 tackles, he led the Panthers with 13 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Cam Roane, Colleyville Heritage, Sr. QB (San Diego State): First-team all-district lefty gunslinger committed in May, and wrapped up senior year with career-highs of 2,937 yards passing and 33 TDs. Threw for 8,338 yards and 84 TDs in his high school career with Heritage and Grapevine Faith.
Cade Schrader, Keller Timber Creek, Sr. QB (Uncommitted): A first-team quarterback for District 3-6A, Schrader threw for 3,286 yards and 28 TDs, including a school-record 489 yards in the season opener. Also helped the Falcons to their first winning season.
Trae Self, Richland, Sr. QB (Uncommitted): In the regular season, Self threw for 2,722 yards and a school-record 39 TDs. Voted 8-5A Offensive MVP and helped the Rebels to their first playoff win in 32 years.
Kameron Session, Mansfield Legacy, Sr. RB (Uncommitted): The first-team all-district running back rushed for 2,087 yards and 17 TDs, and helped the Broncos to their deepest playoff run in program history.
Anthony Smith, Keller Fossil Ridge, Sr. RB (UT San Antonio): The first-team all-district running back rushed for 1,538 yards and 17 TDs. Committed to Roadrunners on Dec. 4.
Tracin Wallace, FW South Hills, Sr. QB (Oklahoma State): Accounted for 3,516 yards and 52 TDs in 2014. He was named 7-5A Offensive MVP and 5A all-state honorable mention that year. He tore his ACL in the second game of the season after missing all of 2015 with the same injury.
Comments