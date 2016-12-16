Five things to know about the college football bowl season

1:22 Mineola outruns Yoakum for Class 3A D1 title Pause

3:04 High School Huddle: All signs point to another state title for Aledo

1:52 Recruited by TCU, brothers Josh and Jordan Moore star for Yoakum

1:40 Mavs open up their hearts at Lakewest

1:59 Gunter comes up aces in title win over Boling

2:01 Peek inside the Cowboys fitness center at The Star

0:23 Two found dead in Fort Worth home

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:57 TCU commit RJ Nembhard, Keller hoops claim tournament championship