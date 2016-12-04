North Texas headed to Heart of Dallas Bowl vs. Army

North Texas’ season of renewal under first-year coach Seth Littrell will continue after the 5-7 Mean Green on Sunday accepted an invitation to play Army at the Heart of Dallas Bowl on Dec. 27 at the Cotton Bowl.
The game marks a rematch between the two. The Mean Green topped the Black Knights 35-18 on Oct. 22 in West Point, N.Y.
The Black Knights are 6-5 with its annual meeting with Navy set for on Saturday.
Though North Texas fell short of the six-win threshold for bowl eligibility, a lack of bowl-eligible teams across the national enabled the Mean Green to back in as one of a handful of five-win teams to be selected by the NCAA. Those selections were based on Academic Progress Rate scores. Among the 128 FBS schools, North Texas is 10th in APR and second among teams that did not qualify for bowls.
The bowl selection continues a rather remarkable turnabout for North Texas, which is coming off a season of turmoil and upheaval that ultimately ended 1-11 under Dan McCarney and interim coach Mike Canales. McCarney was fired after the fifth game of the season, a blowout loss to FCS Portland State.
Littrell’s guiding his team to a bowl in his first season as coach in Denton is not unprecedented at the school. Odus Mitchell directed North Texas to the first bowl in school history in 1946. The Mean Green fell to Nevada in the Salad Bowl.
North Texas is making a return to the Heart of Dallas, site of its 36-14 victory over UNLV in 2014. This year’s bowl game will be the Mean Green’s ninth in school history and sixth in the last 16 seasons.
Comments