Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Washington in football playoff

Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Washington are in the College Football Playoff.
Big Ten champion Penn State is headed to the Rose Bowl. Michigan is sixth in the final rankings, released Sunday morning in Grapevine.
Defending champion Alabama and Washington will play in the Peach Bowl; Clemson, which lost to Alabama in last year’s title game, and Ohio State will face off in the Fiesta Bowl. Both games are scheduled for Dec. 31.
The national championship is Jan. 9 in Tampa, Fla.
Ohio State knocked TCU and Baylor out of the playoff picture two years ago by winning the Big Ten championship game. This year, the Buckeyes’ three victories against Top 10 teams helped land them in the playoff. But the Buckeyes (11-1) became the first team in the three-year history of the CFP to make the playoff field without winning its own conference title.
Ohio State also made the playoff field without participating in a conference championship game after CFP officials cited the value of a “13th datapoint” from the Big Ten title game as a key factor in 2014 deliberations that boosted Ohio State ahead of TCU and Baylor, the Big 12 co-champs that season.
During an interview with ESPN, CFP committee chairman Kirby Hocutt downplayed the significance of a conference championship in regard to simply identifying the four best available teams for the playoff bracket.
“We come back to our charge to select the four very best teams in college football,” Hocutt said. “Conference championships is only one piece of that.”
Jimmy Burch: 817-390-7760, @Jimmy_Burch
