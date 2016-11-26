North Texas’ bowl hopes run over by UTEP star back

EL PASO Aaron Jones ran for 301 yards and four touchdowns — both career highs — and UTEP knocked North Texas out of bowl eligibility with a 52-24 victory on Saturday night.
Jones scored on an 83-yard run and a 48-yarder in the first half. He added a 58-yard score in the third quarter and bullied into the end zone from the 3-yard line in the fourth quarter.
Ryan Metz threw for 171 yards and two touchdowns for the Miners (4-8, 2-6 Conference USA). UTEP scored five touchdowns on plays of more than 30 yards, three of more than 50 yards and had 555 yards of total offense.
“They hit us with some big plays and it just kind of snowballed from there,” North Texas first-year coach Seth Littrell said via meangreensports.com. “We couldn’t dig ourselves out of the hole.”
Alec Morris was 23 of 42 for 190 yards passing and threw two touchdown passes for North Texas , which finished 5-7 overall and 3-5 in C-USA — a year after a one-win season.
Willy Ivery added 98 yards rushing. Ivery ran for a 14-yard TD, and caught a 14-yard score from Morris late in the fourth quarter. Running back Jeffery Wilson returned to action three weeks after arthroscopic knee surgery and rushed seven times for 22 yards.
UTEP reeled off 28 consecutive points to build a 31-7 lead in the first half before the Mean Green cut the deficit to 31-17 at halftime.
If there is a shortage of bowl-eligible teams, UNT could receive a bowl invitation due to the team’s strong Academic Progress Rate, which is the 26th best in the nation in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
North Texas
7
10
0
7
—
24
UTEP
10
21
14
7
—
52
First Quarter
TEP—FG Mattox 48, 6:27.
NTX—Ivery 14 run (Moore kick), 2:54.
TEP—Jones 83 run (Mattox kick), 2:36.
Second Quarter
TEP—Jones 48 run (Mattox kick), 13:57.
TEP—Freytag 30 pass from Metz (Mattox kick), 10:50.
TEP—Moss 0 blocked punt return (Mattox kick), 9:25.
NTX—Thompson 10 pass from Morris (Moore kick), 3:35.
NTX—FG Moore 45, :18.
Third Quarter
TEP—Jones 58 run (Mattox kick), 6:58.
TEP—Plinke 72 pass from Metz (Mattox kick), 2:12.
Fourth Quarter
TEP—Jones 3 run (Mattox kick), 7:51.
NTX—Ivery 14 pass from Morris (Moore kick), 3:42.
A—18,591.
NTX
TEP
First downs
21
19
Rushes-yards
26-114
40-384
Passing
190
171
Comp-Att-Int
23-42-0
12-18-0
Return Yards
70
32
Punts-Avg.
7-0.0
2-0.0
Fumbles-Lost
2-0
2-1
Penalties-Yards
3-35
3-36
Time of Possession
27:57
32:03
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—North Texas, Ivery 13-98, J.Wilson 7-22, T.Wilson 1-5, Morris 5-(minus 11). UTEP, Aa.Jones 24-301, Metz 3-43, Wadley 5-24, Dove 5-21, Prescott 1-3, (Team) 1-(minus 2), K.Johnson 1-(minus 6).
PASSING—North Texas, Morris 23-42-0-190. UTEP, Metz 12-17-0-171, Freytag 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING—North Texas, Thompson 7-74, Ivery 6-58, Smiley 5-25, T.Wilson 2-18, J.Wilson 1-11, Buyers 1-6, Rutherford 1-5. UTEP, Plinke 3-84, Freytag 3-45, Sinegal 2-33, Aa.Jones 2-11, K.Taylor 1-1, Dawn 1-(minus 3).
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
Comments