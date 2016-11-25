North Texas on verge of bowl eligibility after one-win season

North Texas coach Seth Littrell declared on Day One that the mission of his first season on the job was not only to make the one-win team he was taking over bowl eligible, but also a bowl winner.
If one could have only seen the faces of his audience.
It was determined at the time by the those who thought they knew better that Littrell was either extremely bold or as a young, first-year head coach, he simply lacked the experience and wisdom to know better.
Or more likely … some “might have thought I was crazy. That’s OK. I understand that.”
More like crazy as a fox, perhaps. Less than a year later the quest for bowl status is alive.
1-11 North Texas’ record in 2015.
If the Mean Green (5-6 overall, 3-4 Conference USA) win a very winnable game on Saturday at UT El Paso (3-8, 1-6), North Texas will indeed be bowl eligible one season after rolling about the bottom of the barrel of FBS.
The teams are set to kick off at 3 p.m. Saturday.
“It validates that we’re on the right track to do some special things. That’s important,” Littrell said. “I felt like with the staff we brought in I felt good about the possibilities if we built those relationships [with players] up quick enough, if everybody bought in … there was no doubt in my mind that we could accomplish the mission.
“But just because you’re knocking on the door doesn’t mean you’re there.”
North Texas, which enters the game third in the Western Division of C-USA, kept its dream alive by overcoming Jekyll and Hyde, appearing poised in the first half to blow out Southern Miss before finally hanging on to win at the end.
Quarterback Mason Fine (shoulder) will be a game-time decision, the coach said, though he sounded as if the freshman’s availability might not matter.
Alec Morris, the fifth-year transfer who started Game 1 but not another until last week, will likely get the start. Morris was 14 for 29 for 267 yards and two TDs last week.
North Texas is allowing 30.4 points per game, which ranks 79th nationally.
The status of star running back Jeffrey Wilson (knee) is the same as Fine’s. Littrell said he won’t put either in jeopardy if they’re not clearly ready to go.
Willy Ivery led a committee replacing Wilson with 111 yards rushing and a touchdown against Southern Miss. The Mean Green will again be without top wideout Terrian Goree and Willie Robinson, the Fort Worth Southwest product. Both have been suspended for the rest of the season, including any potential bowl game.
Littrell didn’t elaborate, other than to say this week that he had other things to worry about.
“We just wanted a chance at this point of the season to accomplish our mission: win a bowl game,” Littrell said. “We understand what’s on the line. We need to stay focused on who we are and what we believe in.”
North Texas at UTEP
3 p.m. Saturday
