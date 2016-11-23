College football previews: Rivalries highlight weekend

No. 3 Michigan (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten) at No. 2 Ohio State (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten) (11 a.m. Saturday, WFAA/8): Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer have resurrected their programs, laying the foundation for “The Game” to take on even more meaning in the future. With a win Michigan can earn a spot in the Big Ten Championship and the inside track to the College Football Playoff. While Ohio State’s loss to Penn State could keep the Buckeyes out of the conference title game, they are still in the running for a playoff spot as well.
No. 16 Auburn (8-3, 5-2 SEC) at No. 1 Alabama (11-0, 7-0 SEC) (2:30 p.m. Saturday, CBS): While Alabama has secured the SEC West and Auburn has struggled offensively for much of the season, anything can happen when the Crimson Tide and Tigers take the field. In 2013, a double-digit underdog Auburn knocked off No. 1 Alabama by returning a missed field-goal attempt 100-yards as time expired. The Crimson Tide have been on a different level for much of this season, however, and should stay undefeated heading into the SEC Championship in Atlanta.
No. 13 Florida (8-2, 6-0 SEC) at No. 15 Florida State (8-3, 5-3 ACC) (7 p.m. Saturday, WFAA/8): Florida State is having a down year, with a blowout loss to Louisville and closes defeats against North Carolina and Clemson. Seminoles coach Jimbo Fisher’s name has come up constantly during the LSU coaching search, adding another layer of intrigue as Florida State tries to avoid a four-loss season. Florida, which will take on Alabama in the SEC Championship, will try to avenge its 27-2 loss to the Seminoles last year.
Playoff watch
Alabama (11-0, 7-0 SEC): With one game to go in its regular season, Alabama looks unbeatable. The Crimson Tide are dominant on defense — No. 2 in scoring defense giving up 11.4 points a game and No. 1 in total defense giving up 254.6 yards a game.
Ohio State (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten): Michigan could go on the road and upset Ohio State, which would likely knock the Buckeyes out of playoff contention. But for now, Ohio State has been slightly more consistent and appears to have deeper talent.
Clemson (10-1, 7-1 ACC): Clemson hasn’t cruised this season, but the Tigers are poised to win a tough ACC. Clemson must avoid an upset against SEC rival South Carolina this weekend though. A loss to end the regular season would be devastating.
Washington (10-1, 7-1 Pac 12): While Washington’s non-conference schedule has been criticized, the Huskies are still in good position to squeak into the playoff. Either Michigan or Ohio State will lose this weekend, and Washington is sitting at No.5 in the playoff rankings with a rivalry game against Washington State plus the Pac-12 Championship game left.
