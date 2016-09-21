Week 4 picks: TCU keeps Iron Skillet but look for Big 12 upset

Star-Telegram college football writer Jimmy Burch predicts the outcome of notable games on this week’s schedule:
TCU 41, SMU 24: Horned Frogs cap September with a performance capable of pushing them back into the Top 25 rankings.
Oklahoma State 38, No. 16 Baylor 31: Bears’ first stress test of the season becomes a reality check in their Big 12 opener.
No. 10 Texas A&M 28, No. 17 Arkansas 24: Aggies continue building to another 5-0 start, then the sustainability questions surface.
No. 5 Clemson 34, Georgia Tech 28: Tigers receive a Thursday night road scare from an undefeated, underappreciated opponent.
No. 8 Michigan State 31, No. 11 Wisconsin 20: Spartans send a message in this battle of Big Ten title contenders.
No. 14 Tennessee 28, No. 19 Florida 23: Volunteers survive a showdown that could decide the SEC East title, win their 10th consecutive game.
No. 7 Stanford 35, UCLA 27: Cardinal completes a two-week sweep of LA’s top college teams behind RB Christian McCaffrey.
Last week: 9-1
Season: 23-5
Comments