Texas Power 5 football previews

Iowa State (0-2) at TCU (1-1) (11 a.m. Saturday, FS1): After a valiant comeback fell short last week in a double-overtime loss at home to Arkansas, TCU is trying to regroup and start chasing the Big 12 championship. Thankfully for the Horned Frogs, the conference schedule begins with Iowa State visiting Amon G. Carter Stadium. TCU QB Kenny Hill has proven to be a fit for the Horned Frogs’ uptempo offense. Iowa State has lost six straight, including its season opener against Northern Iowa.
Louisiana Tech (1-1) at Texas Tech (1-1) (6 p.m. Saturday): The Red Raiders face a Bulldogs team that lost to Arkansas by just one point to start the year. Patrick Mahomes has already topped 1,000 passing yards for the Red Raiders, who lead the nation in that category, but the No. 3 scoring offense didn’t help Texas Tech on defense. In a loss to Arizona State last week, the Red Raiders gave up 68 points. The offensive stats won’t matter much for Texas Tech, until it can figure out how to slow the opposition.
No. 17 Texas A&M (2-0) at Auburn (1-1) (6 p.m. Saturday, ESPN): The Aggies get a tough test to kick off SEC play. While Auburn has struggled in conference play lately, the Tigers played No. 5 Clemson close in a season-opening loss. Auburn will also be playing with passion, as coach Gus Malzahn faces high pressure to produce wins. This game should show how well the Aggies defense has improved against the run, and it also gives A&M graduate transfer QB Trevor Knight his first chance to show how he handles tough road situations. Both teams have been strong against the run (A&M is giving up 78.5 yards a game rushing, and Auburn is surrendering 108.5). Both offensive lines will face a constant assault.
No. 11 Texas (2-0) at Cal (1-1) (9:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN): Expect Cal to pressure on the Longhorns defense. Former Texas Tech QB Davis Webb leads the Bears offense, which is second in the nation in passing yards at 481.5 a game and in the top 25 in points scored with 45.5 a game. The Longhorns will be playing a late night game, with young playmakers, including true freshman QB Shane Buechele, getting their first taste of a hostile college road crowd. Cal is coming off a 45-40 loss to San Diego State.
Comments