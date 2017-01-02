Wisconsin outlasts Western Michigan to win the Cotton Bowl

Wisconsin used a steady diet that included multiple rushers, led by Corey Clement, to wear down Western Michigan, 24-16, and end the Broncos’ dreams of posting an undefeated season record in Tuesday’s Goodyear Cotton Bowl in AT&T Stadium.
The eighth-ranked Badgers (11-3) scored on their first two drives and led throughout the contest while handing the 12th-ranked Broncos (13-1) their first loss of the season. Wisconsin opened a quick 14-0 lead but Western Michigan battled back, closing the gap to 17-10 heading into the fourth quarter before an 8-yard scoring strike from quarterback Alex Hornibrook to tight end Troy Fmuagalli at the 12:26 mark gave the Badgers a 24-10 lead to protect down the stretch.
Fumagalli (6 catches, 83 yards, 1 TD) was selected as the game’s outstanding offensive player. Top defensive honors went to Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Edwards.
Wisconsin limited Western Michigan to 280 total yards. The Badgers finished with 362 yards behind a balanced attack that included 184 rushing yards and 178 passing yards.
Clement (22 carries, game-high 71 yards) scored the Badgers’ first touchdown while quarterbacks Hornibrook (2-of-2) and starter Bart Houston (11-of-12) combined to complete 92.8 percent of their passes during the contest.
