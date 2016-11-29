College Confidential

November 29, 2016

Early NFL mock draft has Texas A&M’s Myles Garett as top pick

We have five weeks left in the regular season and more than two months until Super Bowl LI, but the 2017 NFL mock drafts are already filling the internet.

And one of the latest, from SB Nation, has Texas A&M and former Arlington Martin star Myles Garrett going first overall to the Cleveland Browns.

Garrett, a junior defensive end, has eight sacks and 15 tackles for loss this season. SB Nation says he’s “the type of piece the Browns need to finish off what looks like an up-and-coming defensive line.”

Inside the Huddle with Texas A&M's Myles Garrett

The Star-Telegram takes a look back at Texas A&M junior Myles Garrett as a high school senior at Arlington Martin. (by Jared L. Christopher - Star-Telegram.com)

 

