Texas teams shut out of latest AP college football poll

For the first time this season, Sunday’s updated Associated Press college football poll does not include any school from Texas.
Both Houston and Texas A&M, two reams ranked in last week’s poll, dropped out Sunday after losses in their most recent games. The Cougars (9-3) topped the list of unranked teams receiving votes, meaning Houston finished 26th in the latest balloting. A&M (8-4) also received votes and would have been No. 30 if the poll extended that far.
It marks the first time this season that the Lone Star State has not had a team in the weekly poll despite being one of the nation’s dominant producers of college football talent from its high school ranks.
The latest poll, topped once again by No. 1 Alabama (12-0), includes three teams from the Big 12: No. 7 Oklahoma (9-2), No. 11 Oklahoma State (9-2) and No. 14 West Virginia (9-2).
