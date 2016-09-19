Baylor’s Grobe seeks answers about team in Big 12 opener

Three games and three lopsided victories into his stint as the Baylor football coach, Jim Grobe has a lot of unanswered questions about the Bears heading into Saturday’s Big 12 opener against Oklahoma State.
No. 16 Baylor (3-0) heads into the contest in Waco as the highest-ranked Big 12 team in this week’s Associated Press poll. But Grobe, who took over the program in May when former coach Art Briles was dismissed in relation to the school’s sexual assault scandal involving football players, is quick to acknowledge the Cowboys (2-1) will test his team in ways his players have yet to experience this season.
Baylor has built its record with nonconference victories over SMU (2-1), Rice (0-3) and Northwestern (La.) State (0-3), an FCS school.
“We haven’t had to handle any adversity yet,” said Grobe, whose team has outscored its nonconference foes by a combined margin of 133-30. “We’ve been inconsistent. We haven’t played four good quarters of football yet. We need to get our kids hitting on all cylinders for four quarters.”
Grobe acknowledged a similar inconsistent effort probably will not cut it against OSU, a 10-3 team last season that sustained its only loss this season in controversial fashion against Central Michigan.
“We have been able to win our first three games because we had better talent,” Grobe said. “It will be interesting to see when we play against a team with as much talent as anyone we’ll play in Oklahoma State how well we play. I think we’ll find out a lot about our team in this game.”
