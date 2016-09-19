Texas’ Strong to evaluate defensive coaches after loss to Cal

As his team heads into a bye week, Texas football coach Charlie Strong issued a warning to his defensive staffers after watching the Longhorns surrender 507 yards and 50 points in Saturday’s 50-43 loss to California.
“We just know defensively we have our issues. Each coach will be evaluated and we’ll see where we go from here,” Strong said during Monday’s teleconference with Big 12 football coaches.
The Longhorns (2-1) fell 10 spots in this week’s Associated Press poll after the setback, landing at No. 21 as they prepare to open Big 12 play Oct. 1 at Oklahoma State (2-1). Strong, who switched offensive play-callers after last year’s opening loss to Notre Dame, did not mention defensive coordinator Vance Bedford by name but made it clear that he was not pleased by watching Bedford’s unit allow 11 big plays to California, nine via the pass and two on running plays.
“Each coach will be evaluated. We’ve got to look at where we are and improve our performance,” Strong said. “The big thing is, you can’t give up the big plays. It was bombs (that hurt Texas most). You’ve got to make them earn every yard.”
California quarterback Davis Webb, a graduate transfer from Texas Tech, threw for 396 yards and four touchdowns in the game. He did not throw an interception. Texas has yet to intercept a pass in three games this season.
Jimmy Burch: 817-390-7760, @Jimmy_Burch
