Take that leukemia: Andrew Jones cleared to take online classes, move into dorm

Longhorns sophomore guard Andrew Jones, who is battling leukemia, has been cleared to enroll in online classes this summer and will move into a dorm room on campus, the university announced Thursday.
“We’re really happy that Andrew Jones has been approved to enroll in web-based coursework for the first session of summer school today," Texas head coach Shaka Smart said. "Andrew continues to receive treatment, but this is another positive step in his recovery. He will move into a dorm room, which will allow him to have a home base here during the times he is on campus. It will be great to have him around more, as he continues his fight.”
Jones, who graduated from Irving MacArthur High School where he was an All-American, was UT's leading scorer before he suffered a wrist injury in December. He returned and played in Texas' first two Big 12 contests before experiencing extreme fatigue, which led to his diagnoses.
He has received treatment at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, and has received support from all across the basketball community.
