This former Texas Longhorns star made the 2018 College Football Hall-of-Fame ballot

Vince Young could be headed to the College Football Hall of Fame.
On Monday, the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame released the list of nominees for the class of 2018, which included the former Texas Longhorns star.
In 2006, Young led the program to its first national championship since 1970.
Former Dallas Cowboys running back and Arkansas star Darren McFadden also was nominated.
The full list of nominees includes 76 players and six coaches from the FBS and 100 players and 32 coaches. The announcement of the 2019 Class will be made Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, California
Comments