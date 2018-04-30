Why did 4-star recruit and Austin native Garrett Wilson choose Ohio State over Texas?

Fans of Texas Longhorns football aren't going to like this.
Over the weekend, four-star recruit Garrett Wilson announced his intent to play college football for head coach Urban Meyer at Ohio State. Here's what he told Rivals.com:
"They were close," Wilson said about his interest in playing for Tom Herman at Texas. "I'm not going to lie, the official visit made me think about them a little more. In the end, I've watched a lot of people go to Texas with a ton of ability and maybe not achieve what I thought they could. I didn't want to be one of those guys."
According to Rivals, Wilson is the 13th ranked recruit in the state of Texas and the 88th ranked recruit in the country for the class of 2019.
The decision is a little bit surprising because Wilson plays for Lake Travis High School in Austin. Although, he did live in Columbus, Ohio until he was 12 years old.
Since the Longhorns dropped the BCS title game to Alabama in January of 2010, the program has won nine games or more in a season just once. The school has also had three head coaches dating back to that loss, including Mack Brown, Charlie Strong and now, Tom Herman.
Players from UT have also seen a decline in value at the NFL Draft in recent years. In the last six drafts dating back to 2011, only two players (defensive tackle Malcom Brown and safety Kenny Vaccaro) have been selected in the first round.
