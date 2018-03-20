Texas forward Mohamed Bamba declares for the NBA Draft

Mohamed Bamba has declared his intention to enter the 2018 NBA Draft.

The 19-year-old Texas Longhorns forward made the announcement on Tuesday.

“After an incredibly rewarding year at The University of Texas, I will not be returning to school as I will be entering the NBA Draft,” Bamba said.

During his freshman season, Bamba earned a spot on the John R. Wooden Award National Ballot (which included the final 15 candidates). In 30 games, Bamba led the Big 12 Conference in double-doubles (15), rebounding (10.5 rpg) and blocked shots (111, 3.70 bpg).

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

He was also the highest-rated recruit head coach Shaka Smart has brought to Texas, as well as the program's top-rated recruit since Kevin Durant.

Bama is expected to be a top 10 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.