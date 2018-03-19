Texas coach Tom Herman has rewarded defensive coordinator Todd Orlando’s loyalty with a hefty raise.
Texas coach Tom Herman has rewarded defensive coordinator Todd Orlando’s loyalty with a hefty raise. Eric Christian Smith AP
Texas coach Tom Herman has rewarded defensive coordinator Todd Orlando’s loyalty with a hefty raise. Eric Christian Smith AP

University of Texas

Tom Herman talks Austin bombings and Augie Garrido before start of Spring Practice

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

March 19, 2018 04:05 PM

Tom Herman has a few things on his mind other than football.

On Monday, Texas' head coach took to the podium a day before his team is set to kick-off spring practice.

First, he addressed the recent bombings in the city of Austin. Over the course of the last month, a total of four bombs have detonated. Two citizens have been killed, while two more were seriously injured in an explosion on Sunday night.

“I would like to say that our thoughts and prayers are with the people effected in our great city in the attacks that have occurred,” Herman told reporters at a press conference on Monday. “I know law enforcement is working around the clock to figure out what the heck is going on.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In addition, Herman passed along his condolences to the family of former UT head baseball coach Augie Garrido. Last week, Garrido passed away at the age of 79. He is the all-time winningest coach in college baseball history, and led Texas to two national championships.

“It was also a very sad day last week with the passing of Augie Garrido,” Herman told the media. “He was a mentor, he was more than a coach. He was a friend, a mentor, a game-changer, really, in the sport of college baseball. He’ll definitely be missed here.”

More Videos

Take a peek inside the state-of-the-art Texas Longhorns locker room 35

Take a peek inside the state-of-the-art Texas Longhorns locker room

Pause
Beltre vs. Buechele: A daily battle at Rangers spring camp 148

Beltre vs. Buechele: A daily battle at Rangers spring camp

Former TCU walk-on Phil Taylor and Bram Kohlhausen narrate Taylor's only career catch 134

Former TCU walk-on Phil Taylor and Bram Kohlhausen narrate Taylor's only career catch

Two people hurt in Austin explosion 106

Two people hurt in Austin explosion

Westchester apartment building comes down in a heap 44

Westchester apartment building comes down in a heap

Westchester Plaza imploded, Fort Worth 25

Westchester Plaza imploded, Fort Worth

Colon willing to work as reliever for Rangers 166

Colon willing to work as reliever for Rangers

Falling meteor over Fort Worth? 18

Falling meteor over Fort Worth?

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 14 30

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 14

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 14 30

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 14

Austin police are investigating a blast that injured two people in a neighborhood on Sunday. They aren't saying if it was caused by a package bomb similar to the three that detonated earlier this month in the city. Meta ViersMcClatchy

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Take a peek inside the state-of-the-art Texas Longhorns locker room 35

Take a peek inside the state-of-the-art Texas Longhorns locker room

Pause
Beltre vs. Buechele: A daily battle at Rangers spring camp 148

Beltre vs. Buechele: A daily battle at Rangers spring camp

Former TCU walk-on Phil Taylor and Bram Kohlhausen narrate Taylor's only career catch 134

Former TCU walk-on Phil Taylor and Bram Kohlhausen narrate Taylor's only career catch

Two people hurt in Austin explosion 106

Two people hurt in Austin explosion

Westchester apartment building comes down in a heap 44

Westchester apartment building comes down in a heap

Westchester Plaza imploded, Fort Worth 25

Westchester Plaza imploded, Fort Worth

Colon willing to work as reliever for Rangers 166

Colon willing to work as reliever for Rangers

Falling meteor over Fort Worth? 18

Falling meteor over Fort Worth?

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 14 30

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 14

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 14 30

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 14

Take a peek inside the state-of-the-art Texas Longhorns locker room

View More Video