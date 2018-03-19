Tom Herman talks Austin bombings and Augie Garrido before start of Spring Practice

Tom Herman has a few things on his mind other than football.

On Monday, Texas' head coach took to the podium a day before his team is set to kick-off spring practice.

First, he addressed the recent bombings in the city of Austin. Over the course of the last month, a total of four bombs have detonated. Two citizens have been killed, while two more were seriously injured in an explosion on Sunday night.

“I would like to say that our thoughts and prayers are with the people effected in our great city in the attacks that have occurred,” Herman told reporters at a press conference on Monday. “I know law enforcement is working around the clock to figure out what the heck is going on.”





In addition, Herman passed along his condolences to the family of former UT head baseball coach Augie Garrido. Last week, Garrido passed away at the age of 79. He is the all-time winningest coach in college baseball history, and led Texas to two national championships.

“It was also a very sad day last week with the passing of Augie Garrido,” Herman told the media. “He was a mentor, he was more than a coach. He was a friend, a mentor, a game-changer, really, in the sport of college baseball. He’ll definitely be missed here.”