Longhorns and Sooners involved in Twitter spat over Sam Ehlinger tweet mocking OU tackle's NFL Combine Performance

Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger appears to have taken a few notes from Tom Herman's trash-talking playbook.

On Monday, the rising sophomore not-so-cryptically ridiculed former Oklahoma offensive tackle Orlando Brown on Twitter. Brown, who is listed at 6-foot-8 and 345 pounds, was projected to be a first-round pick, but thanks to a poor showing at the 2018 NFL Combine (he only had 14 reps on the bench press), most mock drafts have now dropped him out of the top 32 picks.

Hard work and @yjmcknight will buy you more than 14 reps at the Combine. I can promise you that! #HookEm https://t.co/m6b9NTxsxr — Sam Ehlinger (@sehlinger3) March 12, 2018

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Oklahoma players noticed, and responded en masse.

Everybody Worried About Reps, Watch The Tape and Count Your Wins.. — Hollywood Brown (@Primetime_jet) March 12, 2018

It won't buy you wins.... https://t.co/s6RSIvD2xX — Kenneth Murray (@Kmurrayy_9) March 12, 2018

With those 14 reps he’ll still be a higher draft pick #OUDNA https://t.co/zPoUBu6iMP — CeeDee 2x (@_CeeDeeThree) March 12, 2018

In the 2017 edition of the Red River Rivalry, the Longhorns came up just short. Ehlinger was in the process of leading a major comeback, but was injured and had to come off the field in the game's closing minutes. Oklahoma ultimately prevailed by a score of 29-24.

Oct. 6 should be tons of fun.