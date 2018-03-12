Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) tries to break through a hole in the third quarter as OU beats Texas 29-24 in the annual Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, October 14, 2017.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) tries to break through a hole in the third quarter as OU beats Texas 29-24 in the annual Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, October 14, 2017. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) tries to break through a hole in the third quarter as OU beats Texas 29-24 in the annual Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, October 14, 2017. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

University of Texas

Longhorns and Sooners involved in Twitter spat over Sam Ehlinger tweet mocking OU tackle's NFL Combine Performance

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

March 12, 2018 04:26 PM

Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger appears to have taken a few notes from Tom Herman's trash-talking playbook.

On Monday, the rising sophomore not-so-cryptically ridiculed former Oklahoma offensive tackle Orlando Brown on Twitter. Brown, who is listed at 6-foot-8 and 345 pounds, was projected to be a first-round pick, but thanks to a poor showing at the 2018 NFL Combine (he only had 14 reps on the bench press), most mock drafts have now dropped him out of the top 32 picks.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Oklahoma players noticed, and responded en masse.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

In the 2017 edition of the Red River Rivalry, the Longhorns came up just short. Ehlinger was in the process of leading a major comeback, but was injured and had to come off the field in the game's closing minutes. Oklahoma ultimately prevailed by a score of 29-24.

Oct. 6 should be tons of fun.

More Videos

Take a peek inside the state-of-the-art Texas Longhorns locker room 35

Take a peek inside the state-of-the-art Texas Longhorns locker room

Pause
'I don't care what they think, I'm ready,' Martin Perez boasts after making strong spring debut for Rangers 73

"I don't care what they think, I'm ready," Martin Perez boasts after making strong spring debut for Rangers

'Do we jump off the wing?' Southwest Airlines passengers panic during emergency landing 124

"Do we jump off the wing?" Southwest Airlines passengers panic during emergency landing

Welcome to spring the Bradford pears are in full bloom 44

Welcome to spring the Bradford pears are in full bloom

Police say deadly package bombs in Texas are thought to be linked 82

Police say deadly package bombs in Texas are thought to be linked

At 15, she wed her older boyfriend to protect him from a possible rape charge 258

At 15, she wed her older boyfriend to protect him from a possible rape charge

TCU NCAA Bid Party 108

TCU NCAA Bid Party

TCU coach Jamie Dixon on NCAA tournament berth 76

TCU coach Jamie Dixon on NCAA tournament berth

Bartolo Colon impresses in third start for Rangers 102

Bartolo Colon impresses in third start for Rangers

TCU basketball players thrilled at ending 20-year NCAA Tournament drought 100

TCU basketball players thrilled at ending 20-year NCAA Tournament drought

If getting recruited to play for Texas isn't enough to seal the deal, Tom Herman thought a flashy, multimillion-dollar locker room might help. Before even coaching his first game at DKR, the head coach brought in his own style by renovating the locker room with glow lights, new TVs and lockers that cost $10,500 each! Courtesy of @therealkwat

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Take a peek inside the state-of-the-art Texas Longhorns locker room 35

Take a peek inside the state-of-the-art Texas Longhorns locker room

Pause
'I don't care what they think, I'm ready,' Martin Perez boasts after making strong spring debut for Rangers 73

"I don't care what they think, I'm ready," Martin Perez boasts after making strong spring debut for Rangers

'Do we jump off the wing?' Southwest Airlines passengers panic during emergency landing 124

"Do we jump off the wing?" Southwest Airlines passengers panic during emergency landing

Welcome to spring the Bradford pears are in full bloom 44

Welcome to spring the Bradford pears are in full bloom

Police say deadly package bombs in Texas are thought to be linked 82

Police say deadly package bombs in Texas are thought to be linked

At 15, she wed her older boyfriend to protect him from a possible rape charge 258

At 15, she wed her older boyfriend to protect him from a possible rape charge

TCU NCAA Bid Party 108

TCU NCAA Bid Party

TCU coach Jamie Dixon on NCAA tournament berth 76

TCU coach Jamie Dixon on NCAA tournament berth

Bartolo Colon impresses in third start for Rangers 102

Bartolo Colon impresses in third start for Rangers

TCU basketball players thrilled at ending 20-year NCAA Tournament drought 100

TCU basketball players thrilled at ending 20-year NCAA Tournament drought

Take a peek inside the state-of-the-art Texas Longhorns locker room

View More Video