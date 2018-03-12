Longhorns and Sooners involved in Twitter spat over Sam Ehlinger tweet mocking OU tackle's NFL Combine Performance

Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger appears to have taken a few notes from Tom Herman's trash-talking playbook.
On Monday, the rising sophomore not-so-cryptically ridiculed former Oklahoma offensive tackle Orlando Brown on Twitter. Brown, who is listed at 6-foot-8 and 345 pounds, was projected to be a first-round pick, but thanks to a poor showing at the 2018 NFL Combine (he only had 14 reps on the bench press), most mock drafts have now dropped him out of the top 32 picks.
Never miss a local story.
Oklahoma players noticed, and responded en masse.
In the 2017 edition of the Red River Rivalry, the Longhorns came up just short. Ehlinger was in the process of leading a major comeback, but was injured and had to come off the field in the game's closing minutes. Oklahoma ultimately prevailed by a score of 29-24.
Oct. 6 should be tons of fun.
Comments