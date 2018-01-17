Texas Longhorns sophomore guard Andrew Jones has received widespread support in his battle against leukemia.
University of Texas

Texas, Texas Tech unite in support of Andrew Jones

By Roger Pinckney

rpinckney@star-telegram.com

January 17, 2018 10:03 PM

Texas basketball star Andrew Jones had drawn a lot of support in his battle with leukemia. And not just from his teammates.

The basketball world has banded together for the sophomore guard from Irving MacArthur.

On Wednesday in Austin, the Texas Tech Red Raiders were the latest to honor Jones.

Before the game against the Longhorns, Red Raiders players wore his No. 1 with “Jones” stitched across the back of their warmup jerseys.

Jones’ teammates wore warmups with “Boom AJ1” across the front.

Texas defeated Tech 67-58, their 21st consecutive victory over the Red Raiders in Austin.

Texas previously set up a fundraising website to generate financial support for Jones and his family. As of Wednesday night, a total of 1,371 people had donated more than $132,000 to the cause.

Also on Wednesday, another college basketball player fighting leukemia penned an open letter to Jones detailing his struggle with the cancer.

The letter by Nick Paquette, a guard at Division III SUNY New Paltz in New York, can be found on Yahoo Sports.

