Texas, Texas Tech unite in support of Andrew Jones

Texas basketball star Andrew Jones had drawn a lot of support in his battle with leukemia. And not just from his teammates.
The basketball world has banded together for the sophomore guard from Irving MacArthur.
On Wednesday in Austin, the Texas Tech Red Raiders were the latest to honor Jones.
Before the game against the Longhorns, Red Raiders players wore his No. 1 with “Jones” stitched across the back of their warmup jerseys.
Never miss a local story.
Stay strong, Andrew. Keep fighting. pic.twitter.com/sRdJZqZ77j— Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) January 18, 2018
Jones’ teammates wore warmups with “Boom AJ1” across the front.
BOOM AJ1— Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) January 18, 2018
Texas wearing warmups with “Boom AJ1” on them in support of Andrew Jones. pic.twitter.com/DsGOm6rWLv
Texas defeated Tech 67-58, their 21st consecutive victory over the Red Raiders in Austin.
Texas previously set up a fundraising website to generate financial support for Jones and his family. As of Wednesday night, a total of 1,371 people had donated more than $132,000 to the cause.
Also on Wednesday, another college basketball player fighting leukemia penned an open letter to Jones detailing his struggle with the cancer.
The letter by Nick Paquette, a guard at Division III SUNY New Paltz in New York, can be found on Yahoo Sports.
An open letter to NBA prospect Andrew Jones from another player fighting leukemia. @Nick_Paquette keep working hard, we are so proud of your resiliency and accomplishments! @SmithtownCSD https://t.co/FrotRVG0VQ— Smithtown West (@SCSD_HSW) January 18, 2018
Comments