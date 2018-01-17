Texas, Texas Tech unite in support of Andrew Jones

Texas basketball star Andrew Jones had drawn a lot of support in his battle with leukemia. And not just from his teammates.

The basketball world has banded together for the sophomore guard from Irving MacArthur.

On Wednesday in Austin, the Texas Tech Red Raiders were the latest to honor Jones.

Before the game against the Longhorns, Red Raiders players wore his No. 1 with “Jones” stitched across the back of their warmup jerseys.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Stay strong, Andrew. Keep fighting. pic.twitter.com/sRdJZqZ77j — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) January 18, 2018

Jones’ teammates wore warmups with “Boom AJ1” across the front.

BOOM AJ1







Texas wearing warmups with “Boom AJ1” on them in support of Andrew Jones. pic.twitter.com/DsGOm6rWLv — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) January 18, 2018

Texas defeated Tech 67-58, their 21st consecutive victory over the Red Raiders in Austin.

Texas previously set up a fundraising website to generate financial support for Jones and his family. As of Wednesday night, a total of 1,371 people had donated more than $132,000 to the cause.

Also on Wednesday, another college basketball player fighting leukemia penned an open letter to Jones detailing his struggle with the cancer.

The letter by Nick Paquette, a guard at Division III SUNY New Paltz in New York, can be found on Yahoo Sports.