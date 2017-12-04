Another Longhorn headed to NFL Draft

Longhorns cornerback Holton Hill, who was suspended by Tom Herman on Nov. 11, will forgo his final year of eligibility and enter the NFL Draft, the school announced on Monday.
Hill joins left tackle Connor Williams and safety DeShon Elliott as UT players who have announced their intentions of skipping their senior seasons and entering the NFL Draft, which will be help at AT&T Stadium in 2018.
“I am blessed to have had the opportunity to play for such an amazing program at the University of Texas,” Hill said in the statement, “and I know the values that have been instilled in me and lessons I’ve learned will continue to propel me forward at the next level.”
Hill had an up-and-down season for the Longhorns, who will play Missouri in the Texas Bowl later this month. He scored three non-offensive touchdowns in the first two games but was then suspended for an undisclosed violation of team rules before Texas’ game against Kansas on Nov. 11.
“I can’t say enough about the support my teammates have given me,” Hill said. “Those guys are going to always be my teammates, and I know that bond will last way beyond our time here at Texas. I also appreciate the great fans, and even though I’m moving on, I’m always going to be a Longhorn. Thank you all for your support, the best is yet to come.”
With Hill gone, all eyes will continue to focus on what linebacker Malik Jefferson will do. The Big 12 co-defensie player of year is considered an early-round draft pick if he decides to skip his senior season for the NFL.
