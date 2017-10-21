Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) runs the ball against Texas linebacker Malik Jefferson during the second half Saturday in Austin, Texas. Oklahoma State won 13-10 in overtime.
Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) runs the ball against Texas linebacker Malik Jefferson during the second half Saturday in Austin, Texas. Oklahoma State won 13-10 in overtime. Michael Thomas AP
Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) runs the ball against Texas linebacker Malik Jefferson during the second half Saturday in Austin, Texas. Oklahoma State won 13-10 in overtime. Michael Thomas AP

University of Texas

OT interception enables No. 10 Oklahoma State to beat Texas

The Associated Press

October 21, 2017 4:19 PM

AUSTIN

Ramon Richards intercepted Sam Ehlinger’s pass in the end zone in overtime and Matt Ammendola kicked a field goal, giving No. 10 Oklahoma State a 13-10 victory over Texas on Saturday.

The Cowboys (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) scored the winning points on a 34-yard field goal by Ammendola on the first possession of OT. He missed a 29-yard attempt in the fourth quarter.

Though the field goal came first, Richards didn’t realize the game ended with his play.

“I thought the offense had to come back,” Richards said.

Texas (3-4, 2-2) had a first down on the Oklahoma State 12 after a pass interference penalty against A.J. Green.

Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph passed for 282 yards, failing to reach 300 for the first time in eight games. The Cowboys beat Texas for the fifth straight time in Austin, the most ever by a Longhorns opponent.

Oklahoma State began the day leading the nation in total offense. The Cowboys ranked second in scoring.

Just when the Cowboys appeared to be on their way to creating some momentum, they fumbled at the Texas 14 in the second quarter. Texas responded with a 90-yard pass from Ehlinger to John Burt that set up a touchdown.

The takeaway

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys remained in the race for a Big 12 championship. They gained a school- record 747 yards against Baylor last week, but produced a relatively low 428 at Texas. Oklahoma State struggled running on first down, enabling Texas defensive coordinator Todd Orlando’s aggressive pass rush to put pressure on Rudolph.

Texas: The Longhorns had losing seasons the last three years under coach Charlie Strong. They need to win three of their next five to avoid another. Coach Tom Herman was 6-0 against teams ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 the last two seasons while coaching Houston. He’s 0-3 in his first season at Texas, all by five poins or fewer.

“We had flashes,” Herman said. “But we’re definitely not consistent enough.”

Up next

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys are at West Virginia on Saturday. Oklahoma State has won two straight against the Mountaineers.

Texas: The Longhorns are at Baylor on Saturday. Texas has won two straight against the Bears, including a 35-34 victory last season on a 39-yard field goal by Trent Dominigue with 46 seconds remaining.

Oklahoma St.

7

0

0

3

3

13

Texas

0

7

3

0

0

10

First Quarter

OKS—King 7 run (Ammendola kick), 4:51

Second Quarter

TEX—Ehlinger 2 run (Rowland kick), 13:59

Third Quarter

TEX—FG Rowland 22, 10:42

Fourth Quarter

OKS—FG Ammendola 19, 12:31

First Overtime

OKS—FG Ammendola 34, :00

A—92,506.

OKS

TEX

First downs

26

13

Rushes-yards

51-146

34-42

Passing

282

241

Comp-Att-Int

25-38-0

22-36-1

Return Yards

33

56

Punts-Avg.

9-39.33

11-47.8

Fumbles-Lost

4-1

1-0

Penalties-Yards

2-20

8-73

Time of Possession

34:15

25:45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Oklahoma St., J.Hill 33-117, King 11-43, Rudolph 7-(minus 14). Texas, Warren 12-33, Hemphill-Mapps 2-12, Heard 2-4, To.Carter 1-3, (Team) 1-0, Ehlinger 16-(minus 10).

PASSING—Oklahoma St., Rudolph 25-38-0-282. Texas, Ehlinger 22-36-1-241.

RECEIVING—Oklahoma St., McCleskey 8-78, Ateman 4-87, Washington 4-32, J.Hill 3-29, Lacy 2-30, Stoner 2-15, T.Johnson 2-11. Texas, Leonard 4-26, Heard 3-27, C.Johnson 3-24, Burt 2-99, Hemphill-Mapps 2-20, Warren 2-12, Brewer 1-15, Joe 1-9, De.Duvernay 1-9, Humphrey 1-9, To.Carter 1-(minus 3), Young 1-(minus 6).

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Oklahoma St., Ammendola 29.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'They take pride in playing on this field' Aledo coach Steve Wood

    The Bearcats set a new state record for consecutive district wins -- 72 -- with a 52-13 defeat of Haslet Eaton..

'They take pride in playing on this field' Aledo coach Steve Wood

'They take pride in playing on this field' Aledo coach Steve Wood 1:13

'They take pride in playing on this field' Aledo coach Steve Wood
Aledo AD Tim Buchanan reacts to Bearcats' record-breaking streak 0:59

Aledo AD Tim Buchanan reacts to Bearcats' record-breaking streak
Aledo Bearcats set consecutive district wins state record 0:48

Aledo Bearcats set consecutive district wins state record

View More Video