Former Southlake Carroll standout is the Longhorns’ leading receiver at halftime

More Videos 1:18 Mansfield O-Line manhandles Martin Pause 0:59 Texas' Herman seeks to make losing feel awful on daily basis 1:50 Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs 3:01 Medical helicopters descend on downtown Fort Worth 0:21 SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games 0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:41 TCU protesters march over DACA decision 1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 2:25 Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones 1:30 Tubbs Fire aftermath, as seen from above Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Southlake Carroll's Lil'Jordan Humphrey Drains 3-pointer In Front Of Texas Coaches With Charlie Strong and members of the Texas football coaching staff in attendance, Southlake Carroll football and basketball standout Lil'Jordan Humphrey hit a 3-pointer standing just feet from the Longhorn coaches. Humphrey, a senior, will commit to either the Texas or Wisconsin football program Saturday at 6:30. (Video: Travis L. Brown) With Charlie Strong and members of the Texas football coaching staff in attendance, Southlake Carroll football and basketball standout Lil'Jordan Humphrey hit a 3-pointer standing just feet from the Longhorn coaches. Humphrey, a senior, will commit to either the Texas or Wisconsin football program Saturday at 6:30. (Video: Travis L. Brown) tbrown7137@gmail.com

With Charlie Strong and members of the Texas football coaching staff in attendance, Southlake Carroll football and basketball standout Lil'Jordan Humphrey hit a 3-pointer standing just feet from the Longhorn coaches. Humphrey, a senior, will commit to either the Texas or Wisconsin football program Saturday at 6:30. (Video: Travis L. Brown) tbrown7137@gmail.com