  • Southlake Carroll's Lil'Jordan Humphrey Drains 3-pointer In Front Of Texas Coaches

    With Charlie Strong and members of the Texas football coaching staff in attendance, Southlake Carroll football and basketball standout Lil'Jordan Humphrey hit a 3-pointer standing just feet from the Longhorn coaches. Humphrey, a senior, will commit to either the Texas or Wisconsin football program Saturday at 6:30. (Video: Travis L. Brown)

With Charlie Strong and members of the Texas football coaching staff in attendance, Southlake Carroll football and basketball standout Lil'Jordan Humphrey hit a 3-pointer standing just feet from the Longhorn coaches. Humphrey, a senior, will commit to either the Texas or Wisconsin football program Saturday at 6:30. (Video: Travis L. Brown) tbrown7137@gmail.com
With Charlie Strong and members of the Texas football coaching staff in attendance, Southlake Carroll football and basketball standout Lil'Jordan Humphrey hit a 3-pointer standing just feet from the Longhorn coaches. Humphrey, a senior, will commit to either the Texas or Wisconsin football program Saturday at 6:30. (Video: Travis L. Brown)

University of Texas

Former Southlake Carroll standout is the Longhorns’ leading receiver at halftime

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

October 14, 2017 4:35 PM

Lil’Jordan Humphrey was a dynamic back during his high school career with the Southlake Carroll Dragons.

Listed as a running back, the 6-foot-5 Texas sophomore puts pressure on opposing defenses with his size as he gets out into the receiving game.

During the first half against Oklahoma on Saturday, he’s proving it once again as the Longhorns’ leader in receiving yards with three catches for 48 yards.

Humphrey has catches of 17, 23 and 8 yards, which includes two first downs.

Oklahoma leads Texas 20-10 at the start of the third quarter.

