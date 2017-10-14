Former Southlake Carroll standout is the Longhorns’ leading receiver at halftime

Lil’Jordan Humphrey was a dynamic back during his high school career with the Southlake Carroll Dragons.
Listed as a running back, the 6-foot-5 Texas sophomore puts pressure on opposing defenses with his size as he gets out into the receiving game.
During the first half against Oklahoma on Saturday, he’s proving it once again as the Longhorns’ leader in receiving yards with three catches for 48 yards.
Humphrey has catches of 17, 23 and 8 yards, which includes two first downs.
Oklahoma leads Texas 20-10 at the start of the third quarter.
