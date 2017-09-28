More Videos

  • Texas' Herman seeks to make losing feel awful on daily basis

    Texas football coach Tom Herman says one of his primary goals to turn around a program coming off three consecutive losing seasons is to instill a culture where losing feels awful on a daily basis. He outlines how he does that in a team setting. Video by Jimmy Burch

Texas football coach Tom Herman says one of his primary goals to turn around a program coming off three consecutive losing seasons is to instill a culture where losing feels awful on a daily basis. He outlines how he does that in a team setting. Video by Jimmy Burch
Texas football coach Tom Herman says one of his primary goals to turn around a program coming off three consecutive losing seasons is to instill a culture where losing feels awful on a daily basis. He outlines how he does that in a team setting. Video by Jimmy Burch Jimmy Burch jburch@star-telegram.com

University of Texas

Buechele helps Texas open Big 12 with win at Iowa State

By Luke Meredith

The Associated Press

September 28, 2017 11:16 PM

AMES, Iowa

Iowa State was supposed to be better. Texas was supposed to be vulnerable.

In the end, neither team looked like they were ready to compete for a Big 12 title on Thursday night – but it was the Longhorns who survived the conference opener.

Shane Buechele threw for 171 yards and a score, and Texas beat Iowa State 17-7. Chris Warren III added a rushing TD for the Longhorns (2-2), who improved to 13-2 against the Cyclones (2-2).

Warren had an 11-yard touchdown run and Toneil Carter caught a 22-yard TD pass from Buechele to give Texas a 14-0 halftime lead.

The game – which was about as ugly as one can get four weeks into the season – hinged on a pair of plays in a 21-second span late in the third quarter that went the Longhorns’ way.

Texas fumbled away a kickoff deep in its own territory, but the runner was ruled down on replay. Iowa State then took a fumbled backward pass into the end zone to briefly pull within 14-13, but the officials ruled the ball was going forward after a review.

Jacob Park threw for 246 yards and had a career-high three interceptions for Iowa State, which had scored at least 40 points in each of its first three games.

  • Texas tackle Williams embraces Herman's intensity

    Texas offensive tackle Connor Williams, a preseason All-American, says players have learned to embrace coach Tom Herman's intense, competitive nature in every aspect of what they do. Video by Jimmy Burch

Texas tackle Williams embraces Herman's intensity

Texas offensive tackle Connor Williams, a preseason All-American, says players have learned to embrace coach Tom Herman's intense, competitive nature in every aspect of what they do. Video by Jimmy Burch

Jimmy Burch jburch@star-telegram.com

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas: The Longhorns did what they’ve done so often against Iowa State, pushing the Cyclones around while dictating tempo through the ground game. Texas’ rebuilt offensive line had issues with holding calls, and its entire offense looked discombobulated at times. But a win on the road in league play is never something to scoff at – especially when you’re just four games into Tom Herman’s coaching tenure.

Iowa State: It was as if the Cyclones saw Texas come out in their all-white road uniforms and froze. Almost none of the improvement Iowa State has made under second-year coach Matt Campbell was evident against the Longhorns. The first two touchdowns Texas scored came after penalties the Cyclones could’ve avoided, and questions about the play-calling – like why did star running back David Montgomery have just six carries in the first half? – lingered all night.

ELEVEN-UP

Buechele certainly spread the ball around, completing passes to 11 different receivers. Lil’Jordan Humphrey led the way with four catches, and six Longhorns caught at least two passes. Buechele made a poor choice that led to an interception, but he was largely accurate, completing 19 of 26 passes against a talented Iowa State secondary.

WHERE’S MONTGOMERY?

Montgomery came into play with 321 yards and four TDs on 5.7 yards per carry. But Iowa State unsuccessfully tried to open things up with its passing game in the first half, which forced them to abandon the running game after it went down by 14 points. Montgomery finished with 34 yards on nine carries, while Park threw the ball 48 times.

Related stories from Star-Telegram

KEY NUMBERS

Iowa State linebacker Joel Lanning – who was the quarterback when the Cyclones beat Texas 24-0 in 2015 – had 20 tackles. … Warren finished with 44 yards rushing and Buechele had 42. … Iowa State was 3 of 12 on third down and 0 of 2 on fourth. Texas’s Malik Jefferson stuffed Park on a fourth-and-4 at the 50 midway through the fourth quarter. … Factoring in sacks, Iowa State finished with just 10 yards rushing.

UP NEXT

Texas hosts Kansas State next Saturday.

Iowa State travels to face Oklahoma on Oct. 7.

Texas

7

7

0

3

17

Iowa St.

0

0

7

0

7

First Quarter

TEX—C.Warren 11 run (Rowland kick), 7:07

Second Quarter

TEX—Carter 22 pass from Buechele (Rowland kick), 5:29

Third Quarter

ISU—Eaton 11 pass from Park (Owens kick), 2:05

Fourth Quarter

TEX—FG Rowland 49, 13:25

 

TEX

ISU

First downs

19

18

Rushes-yards

52-141

15-10

Passing

171

246

Comp-Att-Int

19-26-1

24-49-3

Return Yards

14

2

Punts-Avg.

7-46.57

7-36.28

Fumbles-Lost

2-1

0-0

Penalties-Yards

10-76

4-40

Time of Possession

40:31

19:29

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Texas, C.Warren 16-44, Buechele 13-42, Porter 17-39, Carter 4-14, Foreman 2-2, Shackelford 0-0. Iowa St., Montgomery 9-34, M.Warren 1-1, Park 5-(minus 25).

PASSING—Texas, Buechele 19-26-1-171. Iowa St., Montgomery 0-1-0-0, Park 24-48-3-246.

RECEIVING—Texas, Humphrey 4-36, C.Johnson 2-27, Carter 2-23, C.Warren 2-23, Heard 2-17, Foreman 2-12, Hemphill-Mapps 1-11, Leonard 1-10, De.Duvernay 1-6, Brewer 1-6, Joe 1-0. Iowa St., Lazard 5-63, Butler 4-62, Murdock 4-50, Eaton 3-20, Ryen 3-17, Montgomery 3-15, D.Jones 1-11, Allen 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

