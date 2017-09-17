No. 4 Trojans deny UT’s upset bid in 2nd OT

No. 4 Southern California’s Chase McGrath, a freshman walk-on, kicked a 43-yard field goal in the second overtime to beat the Texas Longhorns 27-24 Saturday night.
On the Longhorns’ possession in the second overtime, Texas freshman quarterback Sam Ehlinger fumbled 2 yards from the end zone when the ball was stripped from his arms by Christian Rector.
Texas falls to 1-2 on the season and USC is 3-0.
USC scored on the first play of overtime on a 25-yard pass from Sam Darnold to Deontay Burnett.
The Longhorns sent the game to a second overtime when Ehlinger threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Cade Brewer.
Darnold finished with 397 yards passing and three touchdowns to help USC notch its 12th consecutive victory.
“It’s good to get a great win against such a great Texas team,” Darnold said. “We gave it all we had. They gave it all they had. It was just a great win for our guys. We learned a lot of things about our offense. Good things, and things we’ve got to figure out.”
Both defenses were in charge until late in Texas’ first visit to the Coliseum in 50 years. The schools hadn’t met since the Longhorns won the national title with a thrilling 41-38 victory in Pasadena.
Even with Vince Young and Matt Leinart in attendance, both current offenses showed no signs of replicating that beauty in the rematch – until everything went crazy in the final minutes.
Texas took a 17-14 lead with 45 seconds left in the fourth quarter when Ehlinger threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Armanti Foreman.
That was the Longhorns’ first offensive touchdown of the game.
The Trojans quickly moved downfield for the tying field goal, a 31-yarder from McGrath. Darnold’s pass beating a Texas blitz to Steven Mitchell Jr. with eight seconds left went for 18 yards to the Texas 13 for a first down.
The game was scoreless until 2:40 before halftime, when Burnett made a diving TD catch. The Longhorns tied it moments later when Darnold’s perfect pass smacked off receiver Jalen Greene’s hands and DeShon Elliott snatched it for a 38-yard TD interception return with 19 seconds left in the first half.
USC, however, came right back. The Trojans scored with five seconds left in the first half on a 56-yard pass from Darnold to Ronald Jones II, who weaved his way through the Longhorns defense.
No. 4 Southern Cal 27, Texas 24
Texas
0
7
3
7
7
0
—
24
Southern Cal
0
14
0
3
7
3
—
27
Second Quarter
USC—Burnett 15 pass from Darnold (McGrath kick), 2:40
TEX—Elliott 38 interception return (Rowland kick), :19
USC—R.Jones 56 pass from Darnold (McGrath kick), :00
Third Quarter
TEX—FG Rowland 39, 9:30
Fourth Quarter
TEX—Foreman 17 pass from Ehlinger (Rowland kick), :45
USC—FG McGrath 31, :00
First Overtime
USC—Burnett 25 pass from Darnold (McGrath kick), :00
TEX—Brewer 3 pass from Ehlinger (Rowland kick), :00
Second Overtime
USC—FG McGrath 43, :00
TEX
USC
First downs
17
25
Rushes-yards
35-68
37-71
Passing
298
397
Comp-Att-Int
21-40-2
28-51-2
Return Yards
85
88
Punts-Avg.
7-38.42
6-38.0
Fumbles-Lost
2-2
0-0
Penalties-Yards
10-73
8-49
Time of Possession
27:14
32:46
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Texas, Warren 4-15, Hemphill-Mapps 2-14, Heard 4-11, Ehlinger 19-10, Foreman 1-9, Porter 5-9. Southern Cal, R.Jones 18-47, S.Carr 9-28, Malepeai 4-8, Darnold 6-(minus 12).
PASSING—Texas, Ehlinger 21-40-2-298. Southern Cal, Darnold 28-49-2-397, (Team) 0-2-0-0.
RECEIVING—Texas, C.Johnson 7-191, Foreman 5-38, Humphrey 2-24, Joe 2-15, Hemphill-Mapps 2-13, Warren 1-11, Leonard 1-3, Brewer 1-3. Southern Cal, Burnett 8-123, Mitchell 6-90, Vaughns 4-25, S.Carr 3-42, Petite 2-21, R.Jones 1-56, Greene 1-23, Lewis 1-12, V.Jones 1-9, Malepeai 1-(minus 4).
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Southern Cal, McGrath 46.
