Days after Stoops’ retirement, 4-star recruit flips from Texas to Oklahoma

Just days after Bob Stoops’ stunning retirement as the Oklahoma head football coach, the Sooners landed an in-state player who had been committed to the Texas Longhorns.
BurntOrangeNation.com reported that defensive end Ron Tatum III from Putnam City High School in Oklahoma City on Monday tweeted that he had changed his commitment to the Sooners.
Tatum is rated as a 4-star recruit. He is the No. 77-ranked prospect in the class of 2018 by ESPN.
He is the first key commitment for new OU coach Lincoln Riley, named the Sooners head coach on June 7 with the announcement that Stoops was retiring after 18 years as Oklahoma’s head coach.
Tatum had committed to Texas on April 26 and it was part of a recruiting surge for Texas first-year coach Tom Herman.
Herman had flipped OU quarterback recruit Cameron Rising, from California, to the Longhorns on April 22. That came a little more than a week after Texas had gained the commitment from Casey Thompson, an Oklahoma City area player.
Texas has made the final list for five-start receiver Terrace Marshall, from Louisiana, Texas247.com reported.
ESPN ran
Comments