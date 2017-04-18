Texas’ Herman seeks better practice habits from players

Texas football coach Tom Herman said Tuesday he was pleased by the “buy-in level” of players in accepting the Longhorns’ new coaches during spring drills but conceded strides still must be made in regard to improving practice habits.
“The consistent execution of that want-to is where we fall short,” Herman said, noting that players revert to bad practice habits when they get tired. “I want them to learn to prepare every day like it’s fourth-and-inches, every second of every day. When they leave here, they need to be mentally and emotionally drained. If not, you’ve cheated your teammates.”
Herman said he was pleased by the competitiveness shown in Saturday’s spring game, which ended with the Orange outscoring the White, 52-51, in a modified scoring system that awarded points for good defensive plays. Herman said he detected a desire for immediate improvement “much more than from other places that I’ve been after the first spring. Guys are genuinely embarrassed about the last three seasons.”
Herman, who spent the last two seasons at Houson, took over the program in November after former coach Charlie Strong was fired after three consecutive losing seasons with a 16-21 record. Herman said Tuesday the Longhorns’ biggest off-season need is to develop more strength in their hips and legs because, “when we get tired, our body positions are way too high.”
He also did not rule out the possibility of adding a graduate transfer at quarterback to join scholarship players Shane Buechele, a sophomore from Arlington Lamar, and Sam Ehlinger, a freshman who enrolled in January. Earlier this week, Louisville quarterback Kyle Bolin announced plans to leave the program at the end of the spring semester as a graduate transfer. He expressed an interest in Texas, Cincinnati and Northern Illinois as potential transfer spots.
Asked about adding another quarterback for the fall, Herman said: “We need more than two scholarship quarterbacks, that’s for sure, and we’re going to try to do that. You can’t wave a magic wand and one shows up. The circumstances have to line up.”
