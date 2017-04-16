Texas’ Herman not ready to name Buechele starter despite strong spring

Tom Herman had barely accepted the job at Texas when he sent a strong message to his new players and those who had been fiercely loyal to Charlie Strong.
Change was coming. It was going to make some of them uncomfortable, but after three years of losing, why not embrace it?
“The definition of insanity is repeatedly performing the same act, expecting different results,” Herman said at his introductory news conference, then set about ripping up just about the entire program from the spring workouts to the demolition of the locker room for a high-tech and very expensive upgrade.
About the only thing that hasn’t changed at Texas is the burnt orange color of the jersey.
So what will it all mean on the field?
Texas fans got their first real look at the football all of this is supposed to improve in Saturday’s scrimmage. There were bright spots such as sophomore quarterback Shane Buechele passing for 369 yards and two touchdowns to Collin Johnson. There was a defensive stand late.
No way. A healthy fear of losing your job is just that, healthy.
UT coach Tom Herman on naming Shane Buechele as No. 1 QB
But true to his keeping his players on edge approach, Herman still won’t name Buechele his No. 1 over freshman Sam Ehlinger. Never mind that Buechele started all 12 games last season and set a school freshman passing record with 2,958 yards.
“No way. A healthy fear of losing your job is just that, healthy. Shane knows we have a lot of confidence in him … but to say he’s won the job in 12 padded practices when he doesn’t even get hit — that would be premature,” Herman said.
“The things we require our quarterback to do and to be are different for him and for what he was asked to do and to be last year,” offensive coordinator Tim Beck said. “It is a process, and he is in that process right now. He hasn’t arrived by any means, but he is growing as a quarterback and what we need him doing.”
Shane Buechele started all 12 games last season and set a school freshman passing record with 2,958 yards
Texas has waited patiently for positive results from change agents before.
Strong was supposed wake up a program that had quietly slipped into mediocrity after a decade of 10-win seasons, a national championship in a 2005 and a shot at another in 2009. But Strong’s Longhorns fell even further behind in the Big 12 and three straight losing seasons were too much to bear. Strong was fired and Herman was hired away from Houston.
Herman inherited a program that lost 21 games in three years, had one of the worst defenses in the country last season and was losing its 2,000-yard rusher to the NFL. He also has 17 returning starters.
Against that losing backdrop, even some of the players who were most loyal to Strong have been quick to embrace the emerging Herman era. Older players such as senior defensive end Naashon Hughes are playing through their second coaching change and say the team is ready to do what it needs to in order to win.
“We know how to deal with a new coaching staff and embrace it and not being defined as a team by an individual,” Hughes said.
Comments