Vince Young releases hype video before his Canadian comeback

Legends never die, apparently.
At least that’s the witticism Vince Young is hoping to personify in his comeback attempt with the Canadian Football League’s Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Young, the MVP of the 2006 BCS Championship game for the University of Texas, released a hype video to that effect Thursday morning, in which he can be seen training under the watchful eye of former Longhorn running back Jeremy Hills. Hills runs The Factory Sports Performance Training facility in Austin and played at Texas from 2008-12.
Young hasn’t played competitive football in three years and turns 34 in May. He spent the bulk of his eight-year NFL career with the Tennessee Titans before announcing his retirement in 2014 after being cut in the preseason by the Green Bay Packers in 2013 and the Buffalo Bills the year before.
He was arrested in January 2016 for driving while intoxicated, but still maintained employment with the University of Texas, where he worked in the Division of Diversity and Community Engagement. He hired agent Leigh Steinberg in February and announced his plans to return to football. He signed with the Roughriders on March 9.
Now the Houston native is hoping to write a happier end to his narrative in the Great White North. Roughriders mini-camp is scheduled for April 25-27.
Matthew Martinez: 817-390-7667; @MCTinez817
Comments