Johnathan Gray finally gets his Pro Day workout in

Aledo’s Johnathan Gray didn’t get a Pro Day workout after finishing his four years at the University of Texas in 2016.
His training for what, at the time, still looked like an NFL future was cut short when he tore his left Achilles tendon during a showcase in Bedford last January. But Tuesday, Gray got his chance to work out in front of scouts from all 32 NFL teams at Texas’ 2017 Pro Day.
It may have been Gray’s last best chance to realize his dream of playing in the NFL. According to 247Sports, Gray weighed in at 208 pounds and ran the 40-yard dash in between 4.56 and 4.58 seconds.
“It feels great to come back out, knock some of that rust off,” Gray told texassports.com. “The Achilles is healed, lost a couple of pounds and I just feel great. Everything felt great today. Hopefully I’ll keep pushing and keep going forward.”
Gray first tore his right Achilles in 2013.
Gray was one of 15 former Longhorns working out for NFL scouts at Texas’ Pro Day, including fellow running back D’Onta Foreman, who projects anywhere from the first to the third round in the NFL Draft, which begins April 27. Tyrone Swoopes, who is switching positions from quarterback to tight end, and who trained this winter at Michael Johnson Performance in McKinney, and David Ash also participated.
