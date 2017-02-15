University of Texas

February 15, 2017 12:01 PM

Twitter feud erupts between Texas freshman QB and former safety

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

The idle hands of the off-season have led to some rogue, albeit entertaining, Twitter conversations between fellow Longhorns down in Austin.

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, a four-star recruit from Austin Westlake who arrived on campus in January, has always been active on social media. But this comment, which wasn’t directly aimed at anyone in particular, got the attention of former safety Dylan Haines, a former walk-on who left the program with 13 interceptions and as somewhat of a divisive figure.

　
　　

Haines has since said he was just kidding when he replied with this:　

　

Haines was at the center of a previous “class war” of sorts at Texas during his playing days. During his junior season in 2015, coaches told Sports Illustrated that entitled older players with little to no chance of playing in the NFL were submarining the program. Haines, meanwhile, fired back at younger players. 　

That, and his somewhat limited ability to tackle in the open field, prompted a thoroughly cold-blooded response from Ehlinger, who would find it a little harder to walk back his part of the growing feud with an “I was kidding, bro.”:　

　

For perspective, here’s the play Ehlinger referenced, located in the rather lengthy list of replies to the Texas-sized Twitter thread: 　

Haines’ last word was “scoreboard.” But clearly, the Twitterverse has declared the younger ’Horn the winner in this round.　

　

 

Watch Texas QB Shane Buechele complete deep ball to friend on jet ski

The incoming freshman and former Arlington Lamar standout is expected to compete for the starting job this fall.

 

Matthew Martinez; 817-390-7760; @MCTinez817

Related content

University of Texas

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

What is bacterial meningitis?

View more video

Sports Videos