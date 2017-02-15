Twitter feud erupts between Texas freshman QB and former safety

The idle hands of the off-season have led to some rogue, albeit entertaining, Twitter conversations between fellow Longhorns down in Austin.
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, a four-star recruit from Austin Westlake who arrived on campus in January, has always been active on social media. But this comment, which wasn’t directly aimed at anyone in particular, got the attention of former safety Dylan Haines, a former walk-on who left the program with 13 interceptions and as somewhat of a divisive figure.
If you're not willing to work and strain everyday, The University of Texas football program is NOT the place for you!#1and0— Sam Ehlinger (@sehlinger3) February 14, 2017
Haines has since said he was just kidding when he replied with this:
@sehlinger3 bro you got no juice— Dylan Haines (@dylanhaines4) February 14, 2017
Haines was at the center of a previous “class war” of sorts at Texas during his playing days. During his junior season in 2015, coaches told Sports Illustrated that entitled older players with little to no chance of playing in the NFL were submarining the program. Haines, meanwhile, fired back at younger players.
That, and his somewhat limited ability to tackle in the open field, prompted a thoroughly cold-blooded response from Ehlinger, who would find it a little harder to walk back his part of the growing feud with an “I was kidding, bro.”:
Correct me if I'm wrong @dylanhaines4 but isn't this the exact location that @S_Russell17 hurdled you? pic.twitter.com/UeAkDJ8xHM— Sam Ehlinger (@sehlinger3) February 14, 2017
For perspective, here’s the play Ehlinger referenced, located in the rather lengthy list of replies to the Texas-sized Twitter thread:
@sehlinger3 @dylanhaines4 @S_Russell17 pic.twitter.com/8Ga7Uyjm5o— Nick (@Nick_Dauphin) February 14, 2017
Haines’ last word was “scoreboard.” But clearly, the Twitterverse has declared the younger ’Horn the winner in this round.
And since @sehlinger3 is tweeting for likes then dipping out! Tweet me back when you start just one game pic.twitter.com/1fp2PZuU73— Dylan Haines (@dylanhaines4) February 14, 2017
Matthew Martinez; 817-390-7760; @MCTinez817
Comments