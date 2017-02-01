Texas football Signing Day list

Here are the players who have signed with the Texas Longhorns.
Position
Name
School
LB
Marqez Bimage
Brenham
DB
Kobe Boyce
Lake Dallas
TE
Cade Brewer
Austin Lake Travis
RB
Toneil Carter
Houston Langham Creek
DE
Jamari Chisholm
Miami, Okla.
OL
Samuel Cosmi
Humble Atascocita
DE
Max Cummins
Fort Worth All Saints
QB
Sam Ehlinger
Austin Westlake
DB
Montrel Estell
Hooks
DE
Ta’Quon Graham
Temple
LB
Gary Johnson
Dodge City (Kan.) CC
OL
Derek Kerstetter
San Antonio Reagan
TE
Reese Leitao
Jenks, Okla.
WR
Damion Miller
Tyler John Tyler
K
Joshua Rowland
East Mississippi CC
DB
Josh Thompson
Nacogdoches
RB
Daniel Young
Houston Westfield
Jimmy Burch: 817-390-7760, @Jimmy_Burch
