University of Texas

February 1, 2017 10:20 AM

Texas football Signing Day list

By Jimmy Burch

jburch@star-telegram.com

Here are the players who have signed with the Texas Longhorns.

Position

Name

School

LB

Marqez Bimage

Brenham

DB

Kobe Boyce

Lake Dallas

TE

Cade Brewer

Austin Lake Travis

RB

Toneil Carter

Houston Langham Creek

DE

Jamari Chisholm

Miami, Okla.

OL

Samuel Cosmi

Humble Atascocita

DE

Max Cummins

Fort Worth All Saints

QB

Sam Ehlinger

Austin Westlake

DB

Montrel Estell

Hooks

DE

Ta’Quon Graham

Temple

LB

Gary Johnson

Dodge City (Kan.) CC

OL

Derek Kerstetter

San Antonio Reagan

TE

Reese Leitao

Jenks, Okla.

WR

Damion Miller

Tyler John Tyler

K

Joshua Rowland

East Mississippi CC

DB

Josh Thompson

Nacogdoches

RB

Daniel Young

Houston Westfield

Jimmy Burch: 817-390-7760, @Jimmy_Burch

Related content

University of Texas

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Several injured when truck flips on Bruton Road

View more video

Sports Videos